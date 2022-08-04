Recap: New Jersey Resources Q3 Earnings

New Jersey Resources NJR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Jersey Resources missed estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $184.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Jersey Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 1.28 0.72 0.08 -0.11

EPS Actual 1.36 0.69 0.07 -0.15

Revenue Estimate 882.50M 444.00M 380.50M 309.00M

Revenue Actual 912.32M 675.84M 532.53M 367.59M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

New Jersey Resources management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.4 and $2.5 per share.

