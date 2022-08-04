‘Sheka’ rattle and roll: This senior simply wants to lounge around and be loved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This sweet canine is ready to be the only pet in your home. She knows commands like sit and is motivated by treats to learn more. This 10.5-year-old is house-trained and spayed, and is a constant companion.

Although she is a senior, she has a get-up-and-go attitude and will happily go for a long walk or little run. What makes her great is that if you’d rather watch TV, she’s all about snuggling on the couch and relaxing!

ID: 72005

Location: FEATURE DOG

Age: 10.5 Years

Breed: American Bulldog (Mix)

Adult Size

Weight: 47.2 lbs

Sex: Female (Spayed)

Adoption Amount: $18

Constant Companion

Crate-Trained

Housebroken

Senior Favorite

Shelter Favorite

(Photo by Tony Mirones)

Sheka is a former foster animal and will be more than happy to be your forever friend. Browse the photo gallery of Sheka from when she was in the foster home.

Like all dogs who have been at the shelter for more than 14 days, she can be adopted for free with the purchase of an $18 dog license.

Be on the lookout during the month of August for special events at the shelter for an awareness campaign called “ Clear the Shelters .” You can help support the FCDS and get all of the dogs out of the shelter for deep cleansing.

You can learn more about the national Clear the Shelters campaign by clicking here .

Search the entire listings for more than 130 dogs at the shelter who are ready for adoption.

