With heat, Thursday ‘Rock the Block’ show canceled

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Due to the forecasted high temperatures and heat index, the Cohoes “Rock the Block” concert scheduled for Thursday, August 4, has been canceled. The concert, which was scheduled for 6:30 p.m., was supposed to be headlined by Troy-native blues/rock band “BerkStar.”

The August 4 performance was the last in a free, eight-week concert series held in Canal Square. There has been no word on whether or not BerkStar’s performance will be rescheduled.

With Thursday’s highs threatening a record in the Capital Region, Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie said it might be better to say “stay inside” instead of just “stay cool.” There are several spray pads and pools open across the Capital Region, for those who do decide to go out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.