Datadog: Q2 Earnings Insights

Datadog DDOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Datadog beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $172.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Datadog's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.11 0.12 0.06 0.03

EPS Actual 0.24 0.20 0.13 0.09

Revenue Estimate 337.77M 291.48M 247.73M 212.46M

Revenue Actual 363.03M 326.20M 270.49M 233.55M

