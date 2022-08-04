Northwest Natural: Q2 Earnings Insights

Northwest Natural Hldg NWN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Northwest Natural Hldg beat reported an EPS of $0.05.

Revenue was up $46.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northwest Natural Hldg's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 1.91 1.28 -0.75 -0.13

EPS Actual 1.80 1.31 -0.67 -0.02

Revenue Estimate 323.68M 270.12M 100.97M 142.63M

Revenue Actual 350.30M 294.09M 101.45M 148.92M

