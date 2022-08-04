Read on www.kciiradio.com
Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Isabella Santoro Talks About Her Passion for Washington
Earlier this week, the Washington Chamber of Commerce announced that Washington was declared the winner of the 2022 #IowansUnite Community Contest. An independent panel of judges matched up both Washington’s video and essay submissions against those of other surrounding towns and declared Washington, the winner. Washington will now partner with Iowa-based artist Ben Schuh to design a 1,500 sq. ft. mural that will adorn a building downtown or in a prominent shopping district.
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
Mayor Rosien Talks About Upcoming Water Main Project
At the August 2nd City Council meeting, a date was established for a public hearing regarding plans, specifications, and an estimate of cost for the upcoming 2022 Water Main Project. The date for the public hearing has been set for next week’s City Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 16th, and a date for receiving bids has been set for some time in September.
Gallagher not worried about overcrowding at TBK Bank Sports Complex
Steady expansion brings more businesses and traffic activity. We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex. The goal is to see this open about...
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will hear two personnel change requests, the annual investment report, the quarterly fee report, and the semi-annual statement of funds from the Treasurer’s Office. The Board will also hear several road improvement issues and consider an agreement to set up a base of operations for Washington County Ambulance in Kalona.
Burlington artist finds the time to paint
But in the evenings and on weekends, he makes art. Fourteen of the Burlington artist’s colorful and distinctive oil paintings are on display this month at the Round Room Gallery at the Keokuk Public Library. Carlson, 60, has shown his work for many years in the Keokuk Art Center’s...
Delilah Edith Anderson
A celebration of life for 94-year-old Delilah Edith Anderson will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 11 at the Kalona United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The service will be livestreamed to the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook and YouTube page. Graveside service will be held at Northwood Cemetery, Grygla, MN, at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona Methodist Church, Washington County Hospice and Pleasantview Nursing Home.
Lone Tree Native Assumes Command of USS John P. Murtha
Command of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is now in the hands of Lone Tree native Capt. Doug Langenberg. A quote from Langenberg states,“It is an honor and privilege to serve alongside the heroes of this great warship,” “I am truly excited and looking forward to bringing together the team of John P. Murtha and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.”
Bettendorf mayor satisfied with new apartment complex proposal
Development near Devils Glen Park heads to City Council for approval. A changing landscape is a constant for the Quad Cities. We see it a lot in Bettendorf, where among the changes is a likely new apartment complex on Devils Glen Road. Plans for 126 apartments and a dozen town...
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
Local Businesses Hosting Free Pork Burger Drive-Thru
Two Washington businesses, Bazooka Farmstar and JWV Pork, are teaming up to bring Washington a free pork burger drive-thru on August 10th at the Rocket Slide basketball courts in Sunset Park. Even though the event will be drive-thru style, there will still be room at Sunset Park for people to sit down and enjoy their meal. This event is first come, first serve, with the first 1,000 people receiving their free pork burger meal.
Mayor Rosien Speaks on Wellness Park’s All-Star Award
Washington’s Wellness Park was acknowledged by the Iowa League of Cities as a recipient of a 2022 All-Star Community Award in the most recent edition of Cityscape Magazine. More improvements may also be on the way as the Council approved a resolution allocating excess municipal grant funding to Wellness Park and other projects in Washington.
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
Washington County Emergency Management Commission Meeting Preview
The Washington County Emergency Management Commission will meet this week at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center. An update will be provided on the progress of the drone program, the start of which received acknowledgment and the support of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. A coordinator report will also be discussed, along with reviewing several purchases, including a new light tower and those items purchased through local donations. There will also be a time for public input at the end of the meeting.
Adopt a pet! Scott Co. Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend
If you're looking to adopt a pooch, it's the perfect weekend to do so at the Humane Society of Scott County. Because the shelter has reached "crisis capacity," it is waiving dog adoption fees through Sunday, Aug. 7 to help clear space to take in more dogs. The discount applies...
Repairs to Railroad Crossing Close Iowa 70 in Columbus Junction on Tuesday
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, repairs at the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing of Iowa 70 in Columbus Junction will require closing the roadway to traffic for one day starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, weather permitting. Motorists will be directed to use an official off-site detour....
Re-raising a barn: 1880s Bolton Barn moved to new site in Hancock County
A Hancock County barn that dates back to the 1880s has a new home. But despite the barn moving less than 10 miles, it's been quite a journey. It’s known as the Bolton Barn, because it was built on Alexander Bolton’s farm in Sonora Township north of Nauvoo.
UPDATE: Photos of Muscatine school vandalism
The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for vandalizing Madison School. Here are two photos of some damage, released Friday by police:. The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Avenue, for...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
