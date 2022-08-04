Independence Contract: Q2 Earnings Insights

Independence Contract ICD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Independence Contract reported an EPS of $-0.72.

Revenue was up $22.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.77 which was followed by a 1.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Independence Contract's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.22 -1.30 -1.86 -2.50

EPS Actual -0.99 -1.35 -1.87 -2.18

Revenue Estimate 34.70M 26.20M 24.30M 21.10M

Revenue Actual 34.99M 28.56M 24.04M 19.82M

To track all earnings releases for Independence Contract visit their earnings calendar here.

