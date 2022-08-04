ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Independence Contract: Q2 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCBWC_0h4TDMvV00

Independence Contract ICD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Independence Contract reported an EPS of $-0.72.

Revenue was up $22.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.77 which was followed by a 1.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Independence Contract's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.22 -1.30 -1.86 -2.50

EPS Actual -0.99 -1.35 -1.87 -2.18

Revenue Estimate 34.70M 26.20M 24.30M 21.10M

Revenue Actual 34.99M 28.56M 24.04M 19.82M

To track all earnings releases for Independence Contract visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Independence Contract Icd#Q2#Eps#Independence Contract#Revenue Estimate
Benzinga

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for SBA Communications

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Indaptus Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Indaptus Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.48. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Dare Bioscience

Dare Bioscience DARE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dare Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Dare Bioscience bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tegna: Q2 Earnings Insights

Tegna TGNA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tegna missed estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $51.97 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings

Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For MannKind

MannKind MNKD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that MannKind will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09. MannKind bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why U.S. Stocks Are Trading Higher; Tyson Foods Earnings Miss Views

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.51% to 32,971.92 while the NASDAQ rose 0.79% to 12,758. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.57% to 4,168.95. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 1.9% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tech Earnings 'Major Victory' For Bulls, Wedbush Analyst Says: 3 Names He Recommends Buying

As tech earnings taper off, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives offered his take on how the reporting season shaped up for the sector. Better-than-feared Earnings: The June quarter earnings season was a major victory for tech bulls, Ives said. Enterprise spending, cloud-driven budgets, consumer product/e-commerce demand, and even digital advertising were "much better than feared," the analyst said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: Shift Technologies' Earnings

Shift Technologies SFT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Shift Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.55. Shift Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy