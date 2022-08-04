Thomson Reuters: Q2 Earnings Insights

Thomson Reuters TRI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Thomson Reuters beat estimated earnings by 13.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $82.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Thomson Reuters's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.61 0.46 0.38 0.65

EPS Actual 0.66 0.43 0.46 0.48

Revenue Estimate 1.66B 1.68B 1.50B 2.92B

Revenue Actual 1.67B 1.71B 1.53B 1.53B

To track all earnings releases for Thomson Reuters visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.