The Washington County Emergency Management Commission will meet this week at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center. An update will be provided on the progress of the drone program, the start of which received acknowledgment and the support of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. A coordinator report will also be discussed, along with reviewing several purchases, including a new light tower and those items purchased through local donations. There will also be a time for public input at the end of the meeting.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO