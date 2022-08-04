Read on www.kciiradio.com
Highland Board Meets Monday in Regular Session
The Highland School board will focus on several action items when they meet in regular session Monday. Highlights include discussion of a possible Washington County Riverboat Foundation Grant, an agreement with Iowa Family Counseling, work on the disposable bus and bid process, elementary playground project, policy readings and reports from administration. The board will meet at 5p.m. in the High School Board Room.
Isabella Santoro Talks About Her Passion for Washington
Earlier this week, the Washington Chamber of Commerce announced that Washington was declared the winner of the 2022 #IowansUnite Community Contest. An independent panel of judges matched up both Washington’s video and essay submissions against those of other surrounding towns and declared Washington, the winner. Washington will now partner with Iowa-based artist Ben Schuh to design a 1,500 sq. ft. mural that will adorn a building downtown or in a prominent shopping district.
Washington County Emergency Management Commission Meeting Preview
The Washington County Emergency Management Commission will meet this week at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center. An update will be provided on the progress of the drone program, the start of which received acknowledgment and the support of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. A coordinator report will also be discussed, along with reviewing several purchases, including a new light tower and those items purchased through local donations. There will also be a time for public input at the end of the meeting.
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will hear two personnel change requests, the annual investment report, the quarterly fee report, and the semi-annual statement of funds from the Treasurer’s Office. The Board will also hear several road improvement issues and consider an agreement to set up a base of operations for Washington County Ambulance in Kalona.
Repairs to Railroad Crossing Close Iowa 70 in Columbus Junction on Tuesday
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, repairs at the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing of Iowa 70 in Columbus Junction will require closing the roadway to traffic for one day starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, weather permitting. Motorists will be directed to use an official off-site detour....
Mayor Rosien Talks About Upcoming Water Main Project
At the August 2nd City Council meeting, a date was established for a public hearing regarding plans, specifications, and an estimate of cost for the upcoming 2022 Water Main Project. The date for the public hearing has been set for next week’s City Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 16th, and a date for receiving bids has been set for some time in September.
Lone Tree Native Assumes Command of USS John P. Murtha
Command of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is now in the hands of Lone Tree native Capt. Doug Langenberg. A quote from Langenberg states,“It is an honor and privilege to serve alongside the heroes of this great warship,” “I am truly excited and looking forward to bringing together the team of John P. Murtha and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.”
Delilah Edith Anderson
A celebration of life for 94-year-old Delilah Edith Anderson will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 11 at the Kalona United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The service will be livestreamed to the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook and YouTube page. Graveside service will be held at Northwood Cemetery, Grygla, MN, at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona Methodist Church, Washington County Hospice and Pleasantview Nursing Home.
West Chester Woman Arrested on Washington County Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested forty-five-year-old Cynthia Ann Wooldridge of West Chester for three separate Washington County Warrants on August 4th. Two of the warrants were for possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony carrying a possible five-year prison sentence, and a maximum of a $7,500 fine. The last warrant was for possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are also pending for interference with official acts.
More Felony Charges Come in Against Washington County Inmate
A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy reported to the Washington County Jail to serve a warrant for fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast of Iowa City for third and fourth-degree burglary and trespassing first offense. Gast was being held at the Washington County Jail for an incident that occurred on July 26th when Gast and his girlfriend, thirty-six-year-old Bridget Elaine Dual, were arrested after the couple found an unlocked side door to a residential garage attached to a Riverside condo and entered the garage looking for items to steal.
Wapello Man Sentenced to Six Months in Federal Prison
A Wapello man has been sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to file income tax returns. Bradley Earl Ewart, 51, of Wapello was sentenced to six months in prison and a $20,000.00 fine for failing to file income tax returns for the years 2015-2018. Ewart is the owner and operator...
