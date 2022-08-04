Read on www.registercitizen.com
Related
NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting
Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested after evading crash and foot pursuit
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, troopers assigned to Troop C were investigating a report a stolen vehicle. While at a residence on Ashford Center Road in Ashford, troopers observed the stolen white Ford Mustang traveling westbound, according to state police. Troopers recognized the operator of the Mustang as...
Register Citizen
Attorney: CT state police sergeant peeled out and ‘sped off’ after totaling college student’s car
BROOKFIELD — The attorney representing a college student who was the victim in a hit-and-run crash says his client heard the tires peel out as the Dodge Charger sped away after totaling her Kia Optima. The driver of the state-owned Charger — Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel —...
Register Citizen
Two arrested after person stabbed in Hartford, police say
HARTFORD — City police arrested two people on Sunday after another individual was stabbed, according to officials. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the Hartford Police Department, said the person who was stabbed suffered superficial injuries. Boisvert did not immediately identify the arrested individuals or the charges they now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Police ask for help finding missing East Hartford man with dementia
EAST HARTFORD — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with advanced dementia. Irwin Alleyne, 86, was last seen at his home in the northeastern part of town near the Manchester line around noon Sunday, police said. He is described as a Black man, 5-foot-4, 145 pounds and bald, with a small beard. He was wearing ¾ jeans and a white jersey with a red around the neck and sleeves.
Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
Woman shot, killed in Hartford Saturday
HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman is dead after a late-night shooting at 73 Colonial Street in Hartford. According to Hartford Police, they found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. She was pronounced dead by EMS personnel. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime...
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Woman killed on Colonial Street was ‘isolated incident’
HARTFORD — A woman was killed Saturday night on Colonial Street, according to Hartford police. Officers responded to a Colonial Street address around 9:17 p.m. for a citizen call of a person shot and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Chris Mastroianni said in an email.
Register Citizen
New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue
NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
Register Citizen
Police: East Lyme man ‘failed to intervene’ in toddler’s abuse
EAST LYME — Police say they have charged a second person who failed to intervene as a local woman allegedly slapped, strangled and smothered a toddler with a pillow. East Lyme police said 38-year-old David Martin, of East Lyme, was charged Friday by a felony warrant with one count of risk of injury to a child.
Porch in Preston collapses, hospitalizing 4
PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The back porch of a home in Preston collapsed on Saturday, sending three adults and one child to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on Lake of Isles Road. The deck of the raised ranch home was about 8 feet off the […]
Police investigating serious motorcycle crash with multiple injuries
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police responded to a serious accident between a van and a motorcycle at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street on Saturday evening. The two occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle and are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. The motorcycle was traveling […]
Norwich apartment fire displaces 21, including 9 children
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire ripped through an apartment complex, displacing 21 people including nine children, according to the Norwich Fire Department. Norwich Fire responded at 5:11 a.m. Sunday to 51 14th Street to a structure fire in the Greeneville section of the city. Firefighters immediately utilized a hose line to prevent the […]
New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Pistol-Whipped During Carjacking in Orange: Police
Police are investigating after thieves allegedly pistol-whipped a 70-year-old man at a gas station in Orange Friday morning. The incident happened at about 6 a.m. on Boston Post Road at the Valero Gas Station. Two men allegedly threatened the man with a gun as he approached his car at the...
Found Shot In Legs In Norwalk, Police Say
A man was found shot in the legs in Fairfield County after police received multiple phone calls reporting gunshots. The incident took place in Norwalk around 11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 in the area of South Main Street and Merritt Street. Responding officers located a crime scene in the area...
New Haven man indicted on firearms and narcotics charges: DOC
NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been indicted on firearms and narcotics charges as of Thursday, according to the District of Connecticut. The indictment alleges that 26-year-old Niquelle Landeluis possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had no serial or manufacturer information, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition on Feb 22. Landelius […]
Eyewitness News
If you are an essential worker you are eligible for up to a $1,000 payment
East Haven Police: Man steals car, dogs from Dunkin Donuts parking lot. There were two dogs in the car at the time, one a 3-year-old male beagle, the other a two-toned beagle hound mix. Some parts of the Farmington River are now *off limits*. Updated: 10 hours ago. Eight different...
Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say
A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
Comments / 0