Movies of the Month Coming to Fairfield Arts & Convention Center

Burlington artist finds the time to paint
But in the evenings and on weekends, he makes art. Fourteen of the Burlington artist’s colorful and distinctive oil paintings are on display this month at the Round Room Gallery at the Keokuk Public Library. Carlson, 60, has shown his work for many years in the Keokuk Art Center’s...
Local Businesses Hosting Free Pork Burger Drive-Thru
Two Washington businesses, Bazooka Farmstar and JWV Pork, are teaming up to bring Washington a free pork burger drive-thru on August 10th at the Rocket Slide basketball courts in Sunset Park. Even though the event will be drive-thru style, there will still be room at Sunset Park for people to sit down and enjoy their meal. This event is first come, first serve, with the first 1,000 people receiving their free pork burger meal.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA with Tonia Poole
Director at the Kalona Chamber of Commerce Tonia Poole shares the City’s upcoming visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Delilah Edith Anderson
A celebration of life for 94-year-old Delilah Edith Anderson will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 11 at the Kalona United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The service will be livestreamed to the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook and YouTube page. Graveside service will be held at Northwood Cemetery, Grygla, MN, at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona Methodist Church, Washington County Hospice and Pleasantview Nursing Home.
Highland Board Meets Monday in Regular Session
The Highland School board will focus on several action items when they meet in regular session Monday. Highlights include discussion of a possible Washington County Riverboat Foundation Grant, an agreement with Iowa Family Counseling, work on the disposable bus and bid process, elementary playground project, policy readings and reports from administration. The board will meet at 5p.m. in the High School Board Room.
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
Repairs to Railroad Crossing Close Iowa 70 in Columbus Junction on Tuesday
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, repairs at the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing of Iowa 70 in Columbus Junction will require closing the roadway to traffic for one day starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, weather permitting. Motorists will be directed to use an official off-site detour....
[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark
You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
Mayor Rosien Talks About Upcoming Water Main Project
At the August 2nd City Council meeting, a date was established for a public hearing regarding plans, specifications, and an estimate of cost for the upcoming 2022 Water Main Project. The date for the public hearing has been set for next week’s City Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 16th, and a date for receiving bids has been set for some time in September.
Washington County Emergency Management Commission Meeting Preview
The Washington County Emergency Management Commission will meet this week at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center. An update will be provided on the progress of the drone program, the start of which received acknowledgment and the support of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. A coordinator report will also be discussed, along with reviewing several purchases, including a new light tower and those items purchased through local donations. There will also be a time for public input at the end of the meeting.
Iowa City site among few turning food scraps into compost
Jennifer Jordan walks up to a 250-foot mound of compost on a sunny morning at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center.
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will hear two personnel change requests, the annual investment report, the quarterly fee report, and the semi-annual statement of funds from the Treasurer’s Office. The Board will also hear several road improvement issues and consider an agreement to set up a base of operations for Washington County Ambulance in Kalona.
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
Lone Tree Native Assumes Command of USS John P. Murtha
Command of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is now in the hands of Lone Tree native Capt. Doug Langenberg. A quote from Langenberg states,“It is an honor and privilege to serve alongside the heroes of this great warship,” “I am truly excited and looking forward to bringing together the team of John P. Murtha and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.”
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
West Nile Virus detected in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Iowa — Mosquitoes collected on Monday near the northwest edge of Mount Sterling have tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). A positive mosquito pool is significant since Culex mosquitoes have a very short flight range of about .25 of a mile. “A positive test tells us that there are infected […]
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to police. Knauss family remembers East Tennessee’s most recent Purple Heart recipient. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Aug 26, 2021 is a date Ryan Knauss’ parents will always remember. He and 12 other service members...
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
Washington County Ambulance Looking to Purchase New Ambulance
Washington County Ambulance at the August 2nd Board of Supervisors meeting discussed their yearly and quarterly report with the board. Also, up for discussion was the board’s acknowledgment of Washington County Ambulance’s application for funds from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation. Director Jeremy Peck says this will be...
