Mayor Rosien Talks About Upcoming Water Main Project
At the August 2nd City Council meeting, a date was established for a public hearing regarding plans, specifications, and an estimate of cost for the upcoming 2022 Water Main Project. The date for the public hearing has been set for next week’s City Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 16th, and a date for receiving bids has been set for some time in September.
Washington County Emergency Management Commission Meeting Preview
The Washington County Emergency Management Commission will meet this week at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center. An update will be provided on the progress of the drone program, the start of which received acknowledgment and the support of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. A coordinator report will also be discussed, along with reviewing several purchases, including a new light tower and those items purchased through local donations. There will also be a time for public input at the end of the meeting.
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will hear two personnel change requests, the annual investment report, the quarterly fee report, and the semi-annual statement of funds from the Treasurer’s Office. The Board will also hear several road improvement issues and consider an agreement to set up a base of operations for Washington County Ambulance in Kalona.
Repairs to Railroad Crossing Close Iowa 70 in Columbus Junction on Tuesday
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, repairs at the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing of Iowa 70 in Columbus Junction will require closing the roadway to traffic for one day starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, weather permitting. Motorists will be directed to use an official off-site detour....
Highland Board Meets Monday in Regular Session
The Highland School board will focus on several action items when they meet in regular session Monday. Highlights include discussion of a possible Washington County Riverboat Foundation Grant, an agreement with Iowa Family Counseling, work on the disposable bus and bid process, elementary playground project, policy readings and reports from administration. The board will meet at 5p.m. in the High School Board Room.
Lone Tree Native Assumes Command of USS John P. Murtha
Command of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is now in the hands of Lone Tree native Capt. Doug Langenberg. A quote from Langenberg states,“It is an honor and privilege to serve alongside the heroes of this great warship,” “I am truly excited and looking forward to bringing together the team of John P. Murtha and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.”
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
West Chester Woman Arrested on Washington County Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested forty-five-year-old Cynthia Ann Wooldridge of West Chester for three separate Washington County Warrants on August 4th. Two of the warrants were for possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony carrying a possible five-year prison sentence, and a maximum of a $7,500 fine. The last warrant was for possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are also pending for interference with official acts.
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
FM woman wins $300K on Crossword scratch ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman who won a $300,000 lottery prize said her big win came at a great time. “I’m getting ready to retire in January, so this is going to make me not worry so much,” Tammy Arevalo told officials Friday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:11 pm Thursday, Cedar Rapids Police say the Check into Cash financial institution on the 5400 block of Blairs Forest Way NE was robbed. Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
More Felony Charges Come in Against Washington County Inmate
A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy reported to the Washington County Jail to serve a warrant for fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast of Iowa City for third and fourth-degree burglary and trespassing first offense. Gast was being held at the Washington County Jail for an incident that occurred on July 26th when Gast and his girlfriend, thirty-six-year-old Bridget Elaine Dual, were arrested after the couple found an unlocked side door to a residential garage attached to a Riverside condo and entered the garage looking for items to steal.
Two arrested in connection to death of Eastern Iowa woman
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of a Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo, on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Iowa woman found dead in July
PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home. Samantha Bevans,...
UPDATE: Name released in kayaker death
UPDATE, AUGUST 4, 10:34 a.m. The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak near the Custer Avenue boat ramp in Dixon.
Wapello Man Sentenced to Six Months in Federal Prison
A Wapello man has been sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to file income tax returns. Bradley Earl Ewart, 51, of Wapello was sentenced to six months in prison and a $20,000.00 fine for failing to file income tax returns for the years 2015-2018. Ewart is the owner and operator...
Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday
Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
