Hudson, FL

Hudson Man Killed After Crashing A Motorcycle Into Back Of A Car On US-19

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was driving a motorcycle northbound on US-19 approaching Pine Ridge Way West at a high rate of speed.

According to investigators, the Hudson man overtook a car in front of him and collided with the rear of the vehicle.

The 21-year-old man was transported to a local hospital but later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Troopers say the driver of the car, a 22-year-old New Port Richey man sustained only minor injuries in the crash.

