Eddy County, NM

Eddy County seeks public input as it moves to revise the 2013 subdivision ordinance

By Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 4 days ago
Community Services Assistant Director Steve McCroskey obtained permission from the Eddy County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday to seek input from nearby communities on a suggested revision of the ordinance governing subdivisions in the County.

“There are some deficiencies that need to be addressed as well as process corrections,” McCroskey wrote in a memorandum to commissioners.

Louis Jaramillo, Chaves County planning and zoning director, said he would assist McCroskey in developing subdivision and land development regulations suitable for both counties.

“Our current county subdivision ordinances are already similar in nature, along with the other 31 counties in New Mexico, because the basis for them was set forth in State Statute,” Jaramillo said.

“Two heads are better than one. Us working together to produce subdivision ordinances that account current issues and needs of our communities and municipalities is vital to both counties."

McCroskey said cohesive subdivision ordinance needed

Commissioners passed an ordinance regulating subdivision development in 2013 with the intent “to protect and conserve the value of land throughout Eddy County and the value of buildings and improvements upon the land,” according to language in the ordinance.

Steve McCutcheon, chairperson of the Eddy County Board of County Commissioners, said the decade-old ordinance needed revisiting.

“I would like to open this and take a hatchet to it. Let’s make it easy for everybody. We just want Eddy County to be the best it can be,” McCutcheon said.

McCroskey estimated that the first step to revise the County's ordinance, a public input period, would take about three months.

He said any and all suggestions on revising the ordinance were welcome, though the County may, as a part of the revision, propose adjusting fee schedules outlined in the ordinance.

“We charge $75 for a preliminary plat. I think we need to adjust the fee scales. Other places charge from $300 to $500,” he said.

Preliminary plats are required for submission for most subdivisions in Eddy County, according to the 2013 ordinance.

A preliminary plat needs early reviews and approvals from the State of New Mexico and Eddy County before public hearings start with final approval from the Eddy County Board of County Commissioners.

McCroskey said higher preliminary plat fees could offset losses currently incurred by Eddy County as postage fees are nearly $200 as paperwork is mailed to developers.

“We need to define parameters in a subdivision,” said Eddy County Manager Allen Davis. “That would be up to the public and their comments.

“Ten years is a long-time frame. Growth and opportunity have happened (in Eddy County) since 2013."

McCroskey said he would seek input from surveyors and government officials as well.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.

State
New Mexico State
County
Eddy County, NM
Eddy County, NM
Government
Carlsbad Current-Argus

