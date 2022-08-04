ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville illuminates downtown with light installation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier this week, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District lit a short-term demonstration that lasted only a few evenings. It showed off the color-changing LED light capabilities in the underpass of the Lloyd Expressway at Main Street. Officials say this installation was inspired by similar projects in Birmingham, Alabama and Lynn, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Second Disinfectant Switch of the Year Starts August 15 and Ends October 3

EVANSVILLE, IND. – Starting August 15 and continuing until October 3, 2022, Evansville. Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) will temporarily switch the disinfectant used in the water. treatment process to ensure the delivery of high-quality, safe drinking water to EWSU. customers. During the switch, you may notice a slight...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Industry
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
WEHT/WTVW

More stores are expected to come to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville

Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The Duells have made their last deal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerpoint Energy#Southwestern Indiana#Business Industry#Linus Business#Indiana Electric
WEHT/WTVW

Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Water smelling weird? EWSU getting disinfectant change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) has announced some water changes. EWSU says it changes the disinfectant used in the water treatment process twice a year from chloramine to free chlorine. The next switch starts August 15. Free chlorine may have a slight chemical odor similar to a swimming pool but […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wibqam.com

Heavy rain impacts harvest for area farmers

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Delayed production and damaged crops, it’s the reality some farmers in the Wabash Valley are facing after a week of heavy rain. In Crawford County, workers are working around the clock harvesting watermelons. But, recent rain has made the task more difficult. “We...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WEHT/WTVW

Salvation Army ‘stuffs the bus’ with school supplies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As school starts back up again in the Tri-State, the Salvation Army in Evansville is working together to give kids and teachers the school supplies they need. Volunteers collected donations Friday and Saturday in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties for the “Stuff the Bus Supply Drive”. The Salvation Army says the need […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest Parade

Jasper, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Jasper Strassenfest wines down, one gentleman is walking down memory lane and reflecting on the very first Strassenfest and parade. Gary Elger and his late wife were among 16 couples who met at a local bar over 40 years ago, founded the Jasper German Club and created the Strassenfest. […]
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City officers prepare for dangerous traffic stops

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says their officers recently received advanced training in traffic stop safety. According to the department, this training aims to keep officers safe in the most dangerous of situations. “The rain and mud didn’t hinder the work at our firing range on Friday,” said the Tell […]
TELL CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy