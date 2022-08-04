Read on city-countyobserver.com
CenterPoint Energy Restores Power To All Customers Affected By This Week’s Severe Weather
Center Point Restored Energy 97% Of Customer Outages Within 48 Hours. Evansville – Aug. 5, 2022 – CenterPoint Energy has issued the following update in Southwestern Indiana:. Following the severe weather on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, nearly 48,000 customers were left without electric service across the Evansville...
Evansville illuminates downtown with light installation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier this week, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District lit a short-term demonstration that lasted only a few evenings. It showed off the color-changing LED light capabilities in the underpass of the Lloyd Expressway at Main Street. Officials say this installation was inspired by similar projects in Birmingham, Alabama and Lynn, […]
Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
Second Disinfectant Switch of the Year Starts August 15 and Ends October 3
EVANSVILLE, IND. – Starting August 15 and continuing until October 3, 2022, Evansville. Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) will temporarily switch the disinfectant used in the water. treatment process to ensure the delivery of high-quality, safe drinking water to EWSU. customers. During the switch, you may notice a slight...
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville
Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
Madisonville Fire Department celebrates promotions
The Madisonville Fire Department has a reason to celebrate.
The Duells have made their last deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
Water smelling weird? EWSU getting disinfectant change
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) has announced some water changes. EWSU says it changes the disinfectant used in the water treatment process twice a year from chloramine to free chlorine. The next switch starts August 15. Free chlorine may have a slight chemical odor similar to a swimming pool but […]
Heavy rain impacts harvest for area farmers
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Delayed production and damaged crops, it’s the reality some farmers in the Wabash Valley are facing after a week of heavy rain. In Crawford County, workers are working around the clock harvesting watermelons. But, recent rain has made the task more difficult. “We...
Chloramine vs. Free Chlorine? What to know about the EWSU switch
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) are temporarily switching the disinfectant used in the water treatment process from August 15 - October 3. Officials report you might notice a slight change in the taste or odor of your tap water. EWSU does this switch twice a year. The last switch was May 16- July 5.
Salvation Army ‘stuffs the bus’ with school supplies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As school starts back up again in the Tri-State, the Salvation Army in Evansville is working together to give kids and teachers the school supplies they need. Volunteers collected donations Friday and Saturday in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties for the “Stuff the Bus Supply Drive”. The Salvation Army says the need […]
UPDATE: 30 Acres of Prime Real Estate Still For Sale on Evansville’s West Side
There was a time when the University Village Shopping Center was THE place to go on Evansville's west side. That area was full of popular businesses, including a Walmart and a Shoe Carnival to name just a few. Over the last several years, that area has been in a steady decline, and it is now on the market.
Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest Parade
Jasper, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Jasper Strassenfest wines down, one gentleman is walking down memory lane and reflecting on the very first Strassenfest and parade. Gary Elger and his late wife were among 16 couples who met at a local bar over 40 years ago, founded the Jasper German Club and created the Strassenfest. […]
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners Meeting Agenda For August 9, 2022
August 9, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. 4. Action Items A. Health Department 1. COVID-19 Update. 2. IDOH Grant Agreement Contract #64071 – Opioid Rescue Kits. 3. IDOH Grant Agreement Contract #64701 – Health Issues and Challenges Grant Division. 4. Walgreen’s Immunization Service Agreement – Influenza.
Tell City officers prepare for dangerous traffic stops
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says their officers recently received advanced training in traffic stop safety. According to the department, this training aims to keep officers safe in the most dangerous of situations. “The rain and mud didn’t hinder the work at our firing range on Friday,” said the Tell […]
