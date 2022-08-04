Read on city-countyobserver.com
UE Cross Country/Track Adds Michigan State Transfer Helder
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Evansville Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Brooks LeCompte has announced the addition of Michigan State graduate transfer Melanie Helder (Hudsonville, Mich./Hudsonville) to his 2022 roster. Helder is the first addition to LeCompte as the head of the Purple Aces program. “I am excited...
Learn About The Discovery Of An Underwater Castle In Scotland
EVANSVILLE, IN (08/04/2022) Have you ever wondered what it’s like to discover an underwater castle? Did you know there even was such a thing? Registration is now open for a free, virtual chat with Dr. Emily Stammitti, a British-American underwater archaeologist. During this event, Stammitti will share her personal experience of finding a lost castle in Scotland and the treasures it revealed.
Vincennes University Jasper Scholastic Excellence Award Luncheon
WHEN: 11 a.m. (ET), Wednesday, August 10, 2022. WHERE: Vincennes University Jasper, Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing, Room 230, Jasper, IN 47546. DETAILS: The luncheon will recognize recipients of the VU Jasper Scholastic Excellence Award. The VU Jasper Foundation awards the recipients one-year full tuition at the VU Jasper Campus and a $1,000 VU Jasper Bookstore stipend for books and supplies. The University is also providing Scholars with a laptop computers.
Second Disinfectant Switch of the Year Starts August 15 and Ends October 3
EVANSVILLE, IND. – Starting August 15 and continuing until October 3, 2022, Evansville. Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) will temporarily switch the disinfectant used in the water. treatment process to ensure the delivery of high-quality, safe drinking water to EWSU. customers. During the switch, you may notice a slight...
CenterPoint Energy Restores Power To All Customers Affected By This Week’s Severe Weather
Center Point Restored Energy 97% Of Customer Outages Within 48 Hours. Evansville – Aug. 5, 2022 – CenterPoint Energy has issued the following update in Southwestern Indiana:. Following the severe weather on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, nearly 48,000 customers were left without electric service across the Evansville...
Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners Meeting Agenda For August 9, 2022
August 9, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. 4. Action Items A. Health Department 1. COVID-19 Update. 2. IDOH Grant Agreement Contract #64071 – Opioid Rescue Kits. 3. IDOH Grant Agreement Contract #64701 – Health Issues and Challenges Grant Division. 4. Walgreen’s Immunization Service Agreement – Influenza.
