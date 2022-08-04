ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

city-countyobserver.com

UE Cross Country/Track Adds Michigan State Transfer Helder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Evansville Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Brooks LeCompte has announced the addition of Michigan State graduate transfer Melanie Helder (Hudsonville, Mich./Hudsonville) to his 2022 roster. Helder is the first addition to LeCompte as the head of the Purple Aces program. “I am excited...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Learn About The Discovery Of An Underwater Castle In Scotland

EVANSVILLE, IN (08/04/2022) Have you ever wondered what it’s like to discover an underwater castle? Did you know there even was such a thing? Registration is now open for a free, virtual chat with Dr. Emily Stammitti, a British-American underwater archaeologist. During this event, Stammitti will share her personal experience of finding a lost castle in Scotland and the treasures it revealed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Vincennes University Jasper Scholastic Excellence Award Luncheon

WHEN: 11 a.m. (ET), Wednesday, August 10, 2022. WHERE: Vincennes University Jasper, Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing, Room 230, Jasper, IN 47546. DETAILS: The luncheon will recognize recipients of the VU Jasper Scholastic Excellence Award. The VU Jasper Foundation awards the recipients one-year full tuition at the VU Jasper Campus and a $1,000 VU Jasper Bookstore stipend for books and supplies. The University is also providing Scholars with a laptop computers.
JASPER, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Second Disinfectant Switch of the Year Starts August 15 and Ends October 3

EVANSVILLE, IND. – Starting August 15 and continuing until October 3, 2022, Evansville. Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) will temporarily switch the disinfectant used in the water. treatment process to ensure the delivery of high-quality, safe drinking water to EWSU. customers. During the switch, you may notice a slight...
EVANSVILLE, IN
