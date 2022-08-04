EVANSVILLE, IN (08/04/2022) Have you ever wondered what it’s like to discover an underwater castle? Did you know there even was such a thing? Registration is now open for a free, virtual chat with Dr. Emily Stammitti, a British-American underwater archaeologist. During this event, Stammitti will share her personal experience of finding a lost castle in Scotland and the treasures it revealed.

