Indianapolis, IN

city-countyobserver.com

GOVERNOR’S PUBLIC HEALTH COMMISSION RELEASES RECOMMENDATIONS

GOVERNOR’S PUBLIC HEALTH COMMISSION RELEASES RECOMMENDATIONS. INDIANAPOLIS—The Governor’s Public Health Commission has released its final report containing recommendations that ensure every Hoosier can access essential public health services regardless of where they live or work. The 15-member commission, established by Governor Eric J. Holcomb on Aug. 18,...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR BY STATE SENATOR VANETA BECKER

LETTER TO THE EDITOR BY STATE SENATOR VANETA BECKER. I am a proud lifelong Republican. It has been a privilege to represent Southwestern Indiana for forty-one years. I am a Republican because of my strong belief in limited government, fiscal responsibility, and the obligation of government to serve, protect, and meet the needs of the people in my district and our State.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Holcomb Statement Following Conclusion Of Special Session

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement after signing Senate Enrolled Act 1(ss) and Senate Enrolled Act 2(ss), passed during the 2022 special session:. “Today, I proudly signed Senate Enrolled Act 2 to return $1 billion back to Hoosier taxpayers. This fulfills what I set out...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Feeding The Hungry In Our Community

Tri-State Food Bank recently received more than $63,000 in state funding to help local Hoosiers in need. The food bank supports Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties. This funding, provided through the latest state budget, is part of a combined total of $1 million allocated...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Squirrel Season Opens August 15

It’s that time of year again! Indiana’s “Squirrel Season” opens on Aug. 15 and runs through Jan. 31, 2023. A small game hunting license is required to hunt squirrels in Indiana, and the bag limit is five fox or gray squirrels per day (total for both species) with a possession limit of 10.
INDIANA STATE

