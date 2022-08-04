ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

SPORTbible

Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session

Hasim Rahman Jr has released footage of Jake Paul running away from him during a sparring session, as the fallout from their cancelled fight continues. Watch the video below:. Rahman Jr was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after being drafted in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of the event after being denied entry to the United States.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Jake Paul To Pay Undercard Fighters 50% Of What They Would Have Earned On August 6th Card

“The undercard boxers,” Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions stated in a Saturday press release, “who were set to fight today as part of the Jake Paul & Amanda Serrano MVP event spent countless hours training both physically and mentally to prepare to fight on one of the biggest stages of their careers. These undercard fighters abided by the terms of their contracts and Jake and MVP are extremely disappointed that the event cancellation adversely impacted them.”
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Jones responds to criticism of recent training video, heavyweight debut timeline

Jon Jones has been working towards his heavyweight debut, but it has not come without criticism. The UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion was last in action at UFC 247 in February 2020, where he recorded a unanimous decision title defense over Dominick Reyes. Ever since, he has been working towards a new challenge by taking on the heavyweight division.
UFC
defpen

Bob Arum In Early Discussions For Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Fight

For months, Tyson Fury has hinted that he may be looking to retire from the sport of boxing. However, Top Rank CEO Bob Arum may have expressed the opposite while speaking to reporters recently. According to Arum, Top Rank has been in contact with representatives for unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk regarding a potential showdown.
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

Anthony Joshua told what he must do to beat Oleksandr Usyk in rematch with Brit needing to ‘be a bit of a bully’

ANTHONY JOSHUA must be a 'bully' if he wants to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a dramatic rematch later this month, according to Carl Frampton. Joshua, 32, and Usyk, 35, will take to the ring on August 20 for their highly anticipated rematch less than one year after the Ukrainian defeated the Brit to claim the WBA, WBO and IBF championship belts.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Logan Paul Opens Up on His WWE SummerSlam Match, Talks Upcoming Boxing Fight

Logan Paul recently spoke with tThe Pat McAfee Show for an in-depth conversation about various topics. Here are the highlights:. “I’m a boxer now again. We’re gonna go from professional sport to professional sport. I want to get a fight in December. I have some people in mind, but I can’t say. You only get one first impression and that’s part of my ability to make moments. I like making first impressions big, and so I want to keep it a secret until we’re ready.
WWE
Yardbarker

Andrew Tate’s team release statement on Jake Paul fight rumours

Andrew Tate’s team have responded to rumours that he could be Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent. Tate, a former kickboxer, has risen to fame on social media as a result of his rather unique outlook on life. Clips of outrageous things that he has said have gone viral on TikTok and other platforms.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission

Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Terence Crawford: 'I Actually Know I'm No. 1 P4P, There's No Ifs, Ands Or Buts About It'

Three-division crownholder Terence Crawford has been considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world for better parts of the last half decade. The mythical rankings have shifted in recent years when you consider Canelo Alvarez’s crusade across three weight classes and most recent fall as well as Naoya Inoue’s ascent pulverizing opponents in the lower weight divisions. Errol Spence Jr. has also made a case for himself as the sport’s elite with a string of impressive wins against credible counterparts, as has Oleksandr Usyk after being an undisputed cruiserweight king and by beating Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Sam Alvey: UFC recommended retirement after final bout on my contract but ‘I’m going to fight to get re-signed’

Sam Alvey saw the writing on the wall. After falling to 0-7-1 in his past eight fights following a submission loss to Brendan Allen back in February, the 36-year-old veteran expected to hear the news that the UFC was releasing him from his contract. In fact, when UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard’s name popped up on his phone days after his fight, Alvey had already braced himself for the news.
UFC
mmanews.com

MMA Twitter Reacts To Miller’s TKO Win Over Walker In TUF Final

Juliana Miller capped off her run on The Ultimate Fighter with a TKO win over Brogan Walker to become the Season 30 women’s flyweight winner. The 26-year-old was able to use her grappling to control Walker for the majority of their fight at UFC Vegas 59 and negate any chance for “The Bear” to get going on the feet.
UFC
