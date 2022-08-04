Read on www.wdayradionow.com
In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
myklgr.com
City of Sleepy Eye set receive Friday Vietnam-era Huey helicoptor for display
After months of fundraising and community support, the city of Sleepy Eye will be getting a Vietnam-era helicopter to display in its Veterans Park. The project was driven primarily by the Sleepy Eye American Legion Post #7 and the Sleepy Eye Economic Development Authority. Over $93,000 in funds were donated by the public and area businesses to acquire and refurbish the helicopter.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Shotgun
Sioux City, Iowa — A Worthington man who led authorities from southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa on a high-speed chase more than two years ago, was sentenced Thursday to 10-years in federal prison. Federal authorities say 36-year-old Michael Anthony Hangman, of Worthington, received the prison term after a guilty...
Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3
Three people were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed an ATV in Kandiyohi County Saturday night. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of the crash just before 11 p.m. in Lake Lillian. The ATV was being driven eastbound on Park Avenue when...
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
5 Bicyclists Struck by Car on Rural Southern Minnesota Highway
Mapleton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Serious injuries were reported this morning after a car struck 5 bicyclists along a rural highway in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is reporting the crash occurred around 7:40 AM on a County Road south of Mapleton. The news release indicates one adult and seven juveniles were riding bikes and five of them suffered injuries that ranged from minor to serious.
Sheriff says alcohol likely a factor in Kandiyohi County ATV crash that injured 3
LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was likely a factor in an ATV crash that injured three people Saturday night.The sheriff's office said a 30-year-old man was driving a side-by-side ATV with two passengers on Park Avenue in Lake Lillian. Just before 11 p.m., the driver "ran off the end of the city street and rolled the ATV into a corn field," according to the sheriff's office.The driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK. His two passengers -- a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man -- were treated for minor injuries at the scene.Lake Lillian is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, just south of Willmar.
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-5-22 - clipped version
A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night. Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed. This project, which began on May 9, updated items such as the guard rails, improving drainage, and updating lighting at various interchanges. KEYC Thursday...
KEYC
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it reported to the 100 block of Power Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife.
willmarradio.com
Three killed in semi-SUV crash west of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Three people were killed and two were injured in a semi-SUV crash west of Willmar Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kandiyohi County Road 7. An SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lees Summit Missouri was northbound on 7 and collided with a semi pulling a milk tanker that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. Upon impact the trailer fell on top of the SUV. Ecker died in the crash as well as his passengers 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale Missouri. Passenger Jennifer Mcginness, age 35 of Elmo Missouri was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond was taken to Rice CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 40 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.
KEYC
KEYC Friday PM Weather Update: Heavy rain possible this weekend
The new North Mankato splash pad is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm and is located next to Fallenstein Playground next to Caswell Park. Ettinger campaign adjusts following COVID diagnosis. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Jeff Ettinger campaign has made some adjustments after the candidate tested positive for...
KEYC
Emergency crews respond to semi, crash in Glencoe
GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi and train in downtown Glencoe. It happened shortly after 9:20 Friday morning at the railroad crossing on Hennepin Avenue North in downtown Glencoe. The driver of the semi was helped out of the cab...
