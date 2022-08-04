Attorney: Security guard didn’t try to stop Oxford school shooting, thought it was a drill

Read on www.mlive.com
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan police begin weeklong I-75 crackdown - what to know
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan State Police launch I-75 crackdown today: What to know. Michigan State Police troopers are launching a statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend and plan...
fox2detroit.com
Locksmith ambushed, shot and left lying in street on work call
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A metro Detroit locksmith on a routine work call was ambushed at a job site by robbers who opened fire, shooting him twice. "Earlier that day I was at the park with my daughter, she was having so much fun the baby was kicking, I was feeling so grateful that our life was good," said Marisa Monkman.
Jurors watch video of Michigan teen tell police he shot ex-friend while she robbed him
SAGINAW, MI — When he was 17, Cody R. Nelson allegedly shot a former friend in his family’s Zilwaukee house, the sounds of which were recorded by an idling video game. Now 20, Nelson’s case is finally being heard by jurors, tasked with determining if he shot the woman in self-defense or with intent to kill her.
Detroit-area man held in 25-year-old St. Clair County death
A suburban Detroit man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a St. Clair County woman 25 years ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan man arrested for driving wrong way on I-75, stealing vehicle, threatening police
GAYLORD, MI - Police in Otsego County arrested a 39-year-old Alanson man who allegedly was driving the wrong way on I-75 before stealing another vehicle and threatening officers. At approximately 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a report of a wrong-way...
Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
fox2detroit.com
Passenger fatally ejected from rolled car after driver swerves to avoid deer
KENOCKEE TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The passenger in a car was fatally ejected from the vehicle after the driver lost control while swerving around a deer. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal one-car crash that happened at 4:17 a.m. on Duce Road and Beard Road.
deadlinedetroit.com
Oakland Prosecutor: Crumbleys Spent Nearly $4,000 for Alcohol in 2021
Besides buying their son a gun used in the mass shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald alleges that the parents created a "pathway" for violence, the Detroit News reports. In a motion to Judge Cheryl Matthews this week, McDonald asked to permit evidence in trial that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan State Police to begin statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend
Michigan State Police will begin a statewide crackdown on commercial vehicles on Interstate 75 this Sunday. The operation, called "Stay Alive on I-75," will be enforced on the highway from Michigan/Ohio state line to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. ...
UPMATTERS
Lower Michigan woman charged with delivery of meth and Adderall in the Copper Country
MOHAWK, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, August 3, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 33-year-old Dodgeville, Michigan woman on one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20 year felony, and one count of Delivery of Adderall, a 7 year felony. This arrest is in...
Mysterious deaths in Macomb Township may not be a murder
The Macomb County Sheriff is working with the medical examiner to find out what happened to a woman and an elementary school-age girl found dead in a Macomb Township home.
Huron Valley Students Will Not Be Allowed To Carry Backpacks To High School Classrooms, Officials Say
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Huron Valley Schools District says its high school students will not be able to carry their backpacks and large bags to class this year. According to a letter sent to Lakeland and Milford high schools, the backpacks were considered to be a hazard and make “it difficult for both students and staff to maneuver through the classroom.” Administrators were also concerned with the weight of backpacks “by carrying around a full day’s worth of materials.” School officials say the decision does not impact elementary and middle schools because those students already do not take their backpacks to class. They say the change has been under consideration for several years as more students enrolled. Starting this fall, students will be asked to use their assigned lockers between classes. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Police: 4-year-old, mother in critical condition after being struck by car
CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter are in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Officers were sent to the crash at 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 3 on N. Michigan Avenue north of Stoker Drive in Carrollton Township. According to the...
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books
A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for the Patmos Library in Ottawa County’s […] The post A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Detroit News
Dixon targets pandemic policies, inflation burden during CPAC address
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon urged conservatives this weekend to support her campaign in a speech that criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic policies and linked the Democratic governor to the Biden administration's struggles to rein in inflation. Dixon made the comments at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in...
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How Indiana’s abortion ban will affect Michigan
With Indiana’s abortion ban now law, the impact on Michigan is imminent even if that law doesn’t go into effect until September. Michigan clinics and care providers are already at their breaking points. “We always thought that we would, that the possibility of us being a safe haven...
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 0