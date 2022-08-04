Paramount+ Tops 43 Million Subscribers in Q2, Adding 3.7 Million in Quarter

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Gets $10 Million in FuboTV Shares Under First-Look Unscripted Production Pact
Maximum Effort, the production and advertising company co-founded by Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey, inked a multiyear, first-look deal for unscripted content deal with subscription-TV streamer FuboTV. FuboTV will issue Maximum Effort $10 million worth of shares of common stock in the company, “as part of the overall consideration for...
SFGate
Axios Sold to Cox Enterprises in $525 Million Deal
Media and advertising firm Cox Enterprises had taken a minority stake in Axios in November 2021. The $525 million deal price is about five times Axios’s projected 2022 revenue of more than $100 million, the New York Times reported. Axios had raised $55 million in funding. More from Variety.
A woman who visited Ezra Miller's Airbnb in Iceland said everyone there seemed 'hypnotized'
In an investigation into the actor's behavior, sources told Insider there were rumors in Iceland that Miller was running a cult out of their Airbnb.
SFGate
How ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Uses Neon and Phone Lighting to Fuel Its Hyper-Online Bloodlust
Social media drives the performative interactions of entitled 20-somethings in Halina Reijn’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” but beneath their constructed personas, anxiety, fear and jealousy fester. These intense feelings were at the forefront of cinematographer Jasper Wolf’s mind, who wanted his extensive lighting choices to underscore each “new emotional boxing round.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ Adds Drama Series ‘Colapso’ and Docu on Spain’s National Soccer Team
TelevisaUnivision is adding to the roster of original titles offered on the ViX+ premium streaming service that bowed last month with the goal of serving up more than 70 new programs in its first year of operations. Production is underway on three scripted drama series, “Colapso,” “Isla Brava,” and “Senda...
SFGate
Kevin Smith Slams Warner Bros. for Axing ‘Batgirl’ but Still Releasing ‘The Flash’: ‘That Is Baffling’
Kevin Smith spoke out against Warner Bros.’ axing of “Batgirl” during the latest episode of his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show. The filmmaker called it “an incredible bad look” for the studio to drop the rare comic book tentpole to be headlined by a Latina actor, especially when Warner Bros. is still moving forward on the release of its Ezra Miller-led tentpole “The Flash.”
Uncertainty spreads as Disneyland Magic Keys expire for annual passholders
Rebecca Marcus visits Disneyland often — but not always for the rides. “It’s about how being there makes me feel and the memories I make, not necessarily how many rides I do in a day,” she told SFGATE. “Just being able to smell the magic, hear the music, and see Mickey is good enough for me.”
Comments / 0