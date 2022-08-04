ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount+ Tops 43 Million Subscribers in Q2, Adding 3.7 Million in Quarter

By Todd Spangler
SFGate
 4 days ago
SFGate

Axios Sold to Cox Enterprises in $525 Million Deal

Media and advertising firm Cox Enterprises had taken a minority stake in Axios in November 2021. The $525 million deal price is about five times Axios’s projected 2022 revenue of more than $100 million, the New York Times reported. Axios had raised $55 million in funding. More from Variety.
BUSINESS
SFGate

How ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Uses Neon and Phone Lighting to Fuel Its Hyper-Online Bloodlust

Social media drives the performative interactions of entitled 20-somethings in Halina Reijn’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” but beneath their constructed personas, anxiety, fear and jealousy fester. These intense feelings were at the forefront of cinematographer Jasper Wolf’s mind, who wanted his extensive lighting choices to underscore each “new emotional boxing round.”
CELL PHONES
SFGate

Kevin Smith Slams Warner Bros. for Axing ‘Batgirl’ but Still Releasing ‘The Flash’: ‘That Is Baffling’

Kevin Smith spoke out against Warner Bros.’ axing of “Batgirl” during the latest episode of his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show. The filmmaker called it “an incredible bad look” for the studio to drop the rare comic book tentpole to be headlined by a Latina actor, especially when Warner Bros. is still moving forward on the release of its Ezra Miller-led tentpole “The Flash.”
MOVIES

