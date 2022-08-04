ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State basketball has top five 2023 class nationally after recent pair of commits

By Robert Bondy
 4 days ago
Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State basketball is trending towards a top five class after their recent major wins on the recruiting trail.

In the past week, the Spartans picked up commitments from five-star power forward Xavier Booker and four-star small forward Gehrig Normand. Those two joined four-star point guard Jeremy Fears who committed to the Spartans earlier this year.

With those three players, the Spartans now hold the No. 4 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports. Michigan State holds the top class in the Big Ten, ahead of Ohio State (No. 5), Indiana (No. 9), Wisconsin (No. 13) and Penn State (No. 16).

Check out where each Big Ten team lands in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class below:

