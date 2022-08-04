Morning Report: Carlsbad Passes on Police Oversight Commission

Under Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposal regarding 101 Ash, the City of San Diego will incur hundreds of millions of dollars of debt that will take up to 30 years to pay off. The proposal is uncertain because the city will take city cash from unspecified street and sidewalk repair, library, beach erosion and public improvement projects to pay over $86 million to fund the mayor’s proposal. The proposal is uncertain because the city has no plan for the Ash Street building — the city is unable to “represent that it has the intention of occupying the building for office space for City employees.” And, there will be a tremendous additional expense — $140 to $270 million — to cover this cancelled capital project costs due to this proposal.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO