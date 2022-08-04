Morning Report: Carlsbad Passes on Police Oversight Commission

Read on voiceofsandiego.org
Already a Mess, Chula Vista’s ‘Capricious’ Cannabis Permit Process Scrambled Even More by Court Ruling
An appellate court is forcing the city of Chula Vista to keep a cannabis company in the running for a license to operate in the city. One problem, though, is the city has no licenses left to hand out. The case has brought attention to the allegedly petty and arbitrary...
Officials Upset to Learn of City Attorney Deal with Broker Accused of Conflict in Hotel Purchases
City Attorney Mara Elliott says she’s ready to settle the city’s lawsuit against Jim Neil, the broker who helped the city purchase a Kearny Mesa hotel after he invested in the property’s corporate owner. Under the deal, Neil would return $1 million he collected in fees for...
Carlsbad Created a Police Engagement Commission, Spurning Advocate Calls for Oversight Role
Keyrollos Ibrahim still remembers his first encounter with Carlsbad police: an officer singled him out of a group and searched him for allegedly matching the description of a local drug dealer spotted in the area. Ibrahim was 11 years old. “Do you understand why I’m doing this?” Ibrahim recalls the...
Ex-COO Denies Ordering Purge of 101 Ash Docs
This story has been updated. City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office dropped a bombshell in May when it alleged former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell ordered a purge of computer and cell phone records about the city’s handling of 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza. Yet the former...
Morning Report: The Cause of a Summertime Sewage Plume Heading North
The good news is that Tijuana isn’t currently pumping sewage to a broken wastewater treatment plant called Punta Bandera that just pumps it, untreated, straight into the Pacific Ocean. The bad news: That’s because at least one critical pipe that gets it there is busted in half. Another is...
Onslaught of Tijuana Sewage Heads for San Diego Coastline
Prepare for what’s shaping up to be the perfect sewage storm for California’s southernmost coast. Two sewage line breaks on the Tijuana side of the U.S.-Mexico border sent contaminated water toward the Tijuana River beginning Sunday morning, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission, a federal agency that manages border water issues. This coastal desert river should naturally flow only in the rainy winter season, but poor infrastructure in Tijuana means sewage makes its way into a waterway that’s now a vehicle for pollution.
Climate Plan: City Commits to Getting Natural Gas Out of Buildings
The San Diego City Council passed Tuesday a new version of the city’s Climate Action Plan, which commits the city to reaching “net zero” carbon emissions by 2035. What’s net zero? Voice of San Diego reporter MacKenzie Elmer broke that down earlier this year, but basically it means the city will produce the amount of emissions that can be sequestered, either by the natural environment or to-be-developed technological means.
Lots of Tijuana’s Sewage Is Crossing the Border Right Now. Here’s Why.
Federal officials crossed the border Tuesday morning to assess the damage from the latest sewage disaster on the Baja side. The good news is that Tijuana isn’t currently pumping sewage to a broken wastewater treatment plant called Punta Bandera that effectively spills it, untreated, straight into the Pacific Ocean.
City’s Ex-COO Sheds Light on Leak But Testimony Solves None of the Ongoing 101 Ash Mysteries
The city’s former top bureaucrat testified under oath that, before the 2020 election, she leaked a law firm’s purportedly confidential analysis of the city’s 101 Ash St. transaction to a candidate for city attorney who was also considered the city’s chief legal nemesis. Attorneys for the...
City Secures Big Bucks for Community Projects
The city of San Diego announced Thursday that $20 million of the state budget will fund the construction of an entirely new Oak Park Public Library, following years of community advocacy. The state budget includes $68.5 million for the city to support libraries, parks, cultural projects, green jobs and public...
Parents on Edge Over Solana Beach Plan to Vet Donated Books with ‘Debatable Topics’
In April, the Solana Beach School District implemented a new plan for how to vet donations of books and other media and officials said it will keep the decision in the hands of local schools and out of politics. But some parents and advocacy organizations are suspicious of the timing.
No Taxpayers Considered in Mayor’s Proposal
Under Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposal regarding 101 Ash, the City of San Diego will incur hundreds of millions of dollars of debt that will take up to 30 years to pay off. The proposal is uncertain because the city will take city cash from unspecified street and sidewalk repair, library, beach erosion and public improvement projects to pay over $86 million to fund the mayor’s proposal. The proposal is uncertain because the city has no plan for the Ash Street building — the city is unable to “represent that it has the intention of occupying the building for office space for City employees.” And, there will be a tremendous additional expense — $140 to $270 million — to cover this cancelled capital project costs due to this proposal.
Morning Report: DA Wants to Use 101 Ash Docs in Criminal Probe
District Attorney Summer Stephan is asking a Superior Court judge to let her prosecutors use evidence seized from Cisterra Development and a former city real estate advisor as part of its criminal probe into the city’s acquisition of two downtown high-rises. Stephan’s office filed a motion Thursday asking the...
Morning Report: How San Diego’s Stance on Abortion Care Shifted
In his second piece in a two-part series, Voice of San Diego contributor Randy Dotinga continues unspooling the history of abortion care in the region. In 1967, almost all abortion was illegal in California. Being a Republican or Democrat had nothing to do with which side you were on, the state’s highest judges were quiet on the matter, and foes of abortion were more likely to oppose war than advocate violence.
It’s Time to Settle 101 Ash
The city of San Diego has struggled to find a solution to 101 Ash since late 2019, when the building was deemed unsafe due to asbestos contamination. It’s a classic San Diego Special. But after a lot of finger-pointing, a solution appears to be on the horizon. Led by Mayor Todd Gloria and his team, the city has reached a proposed settlement with the landlord and the lender of 101 Ash. It’s a fair settlement and according to Kosmont Companies, a well-regarded and independent third-party expert, likely the best outcome for the city. It is an agreement that deserves the support of the City Council later this month.
San Diego’s Surveillance Ordinance Passes Another Hurdle
This post originally appeared in the July 19 Morning Report. Subscribe for free here. The San Diego City Council took another step Monday toward the implementation of a surveillance ordinance but opened the door to possible changes down the road. The ordinance is intended to put greater rules around the...
The Science Behind San Diego’s New Beach Water Quality Test
Today we’ll unpack the science behind a brand-new technology to measure water quality. San Diego is first in the world to use it, and it’s already sparked controversy. The more sensitive test shows there’s more poo plaguing San Diego’s southernmost beaches than we could ever tell before — especially in summer when coastal cities like Coronado virtually never failed water quality tests using the old tests. In the case of South Bay, there is an obvious source of human sewage that’s plagued the coastline for decades: Tijuana.
Morning Report: Community Colleges Are Getting Into the Housing Game
Community colleges in San Diego County are stepping into the housing game thanks to a flurry of state legislation aimed at providing funds to support such efforts. Some of the legislation is still in the works, but SB 169, which awards both planning and construction grants to community colleges, is already paying off.
Morning Report: The Steady and Alarming Number of Suicides at Camp Pendleton
Alex Jones asked to see a psychiatrist. Instead, he got a chaplain. Jones was a Marine at the time, completing his training at Camp Pendleton. He had injured his back and was scared he’d be forced out of the Marine Corps. “The chaplain read him a few bible verses,...
Women In Military More Than Twice as Likely to Die By Suicide as Civilians
Life in the Navy, for Jalitza Cardona, felt like a relentless march of awful events. Cardona’s mother had served a full 20 years in the Navy. When Cardona finished high school, she didn’t see much opportunity in front of her. And so she, too, became a sailor. While...
