Carlsbad, CA

Morning Report: Carlsbad Passes on Police Oversight Commission

By Voice of San Diego
Voice of San Diego
Voice of San Diego
 4 days ago
Voice of San Diego

Ex-COO Denies Ordering Purge of 101 Ash Docs

This story has been updated. City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office dropped a bombshell in May when it alleged former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell ordered a purge of computer and cell phone records about the city’s handling of 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza. Yet the former...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Onslaught of Tijuana Sewage Heads for San Diego Coastline

Prepare for what’s shaping up to be the perfect sewage storm for California’s southernmost coast. Two sewage line breaks on the Tijuana side of the U.S.-Mexico border sent contaminated water toward the Tijuana River beginning Sunday morning, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission, a federal agency that manages border water issues. This coastal desert river should naturally flow only in the rainy winter season, but poor infrastructure in Tijuana means sewage makes its way into a waterway that’s now a vehicle for pollution.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Climate Plan: City Commits to Getting Natural Gas Out of Buildings

The San Diego City Council passed Tuesday a new version of the city’s Climate Action Plan, which commits the city to reaching “net zero” carbon emissions by 2035. What’s net zero? Voice of San Diego reporter MacKenzie Elmer broke that down earlier this year, but basically it means the city will produce the amount of emissions that can be sequestered, either by the natural environment or to-be-developed technological means.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

City Secures Big Bucks for Community Projects

The city of San Diego announced Thursday that $20 million of the state budget will fund the construction of an entirely new Oak Park Public Library, following years of community advocacy. The state budget includes $68.5 million for the city to support libraries, parks, cultural projects, green jobs and public...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

No Taxpayers Considered in Mayor’s Proposal

Under Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposal regarding 101 Ash, the City of San Diego will incur hundreds of millions of dollars of debt that will take up to 30 years to pay off. The proposal is uncertain because the city will take city cash from unspecified street and sidewalk repair, library, beach erosion and public improvement projects to pay over $86 million to fund the mayor’s proposal. The proposal is uncertain because the city has no plan for the Ash Street building — the city is unable to “represent that it has the intention of occupying the building for office space for City employees.” And, there will be a tremendous additional expense — $140 to $270 million — to cover this cancelled capital project costs due to this proposal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: How San Diego’s Stance on Abortion Care Shifted

In his second piece in a two-part series, Voice of San Diego contributor Randy Dotinga continues unspooling the history of abortion care in the region. In 1967, almost all abortion was illegal in California. Being a Republican or Democrat had nothing to do with which side you were on, the state’s highest judges were quiet on the matter, and foes of abortion were more likely to oppose war than advocate violence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

It’s Time to Settle 101 Ash

The city of San Diego has struggled to find a solution to 101 Ash since late 2019, when the building was deemed unsafe due to asbestos contamination. It’s a classic San Diego Special. But after a lot of finger-pointing, a solution appears to be on the horizon. Led by Mayor Todd Gloria and his team, the city has reached a proposed settlement with the landlord and the lender of 101 Ash. It’s a fair settlement and according to Kosmont Companies, a well-regarded and independent third-party expert, likely the best outcome for the city. It is an agreement that deserves the support of the City Council later this month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

The Science Behind San Diego’s New Beach Water Quality Test

Today we’ll unpack the science behind a brand-new technology to measure water quality. San Diego is first in the world to use it, and it’s already sparked controversy. The more sensitive test shows there’s more poo plaguing San Diego’s southernmost beaches than we could ever tell before — especially in summer when coastal cities like Coronado virtually never failed water quality tests using the old tests. In the case of South Bay, there is an obvious source of human sewage that’s plagued the coastline for decades: Tijuana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
