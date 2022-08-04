Motorcycle crash snarls traffic on Massachusetts Turnpike during morning commute

Motorcycle crash on Mass. Pike under investigation

WATERTOWN, Mass. — A motorcycle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike is causing traffic delays during the Thursday morning commute.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway near Washington Street in Watertown.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the motorcyclist.

The crash was cleared shortly before 7:30 a.m. but motorists are dealing with residual backups.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

