ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Motorcycle crash snarls traffic on Massachusetts Turnpike during morning commute

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMN5e_0h4T7MkC00
Motorcycle crash on Mass. Pike under investigation

WATERTOWN, Mass. — A motorcycle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike is causing traffic delays during the Thursday morning commute.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway near Washington Street in Watertown.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the motorcyclist.

The crash was cleared shortly before 7:30 a.m. but motorists are dealing with residual backups.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nighttime shuttle buses to return on part of Red Line

BOSTON — Another week of buses replacing evening service on part of the Red Line begins Monday. Buses will replace evening Red Line Braintree branch service between JFK/UMass and Braintree from 9 p.m. through the end of service. The diversion, in its second and final week, will run from Aug. 8-11.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, MA
Traffic
City
Watertown, MA
City
Washington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

5 hurt after car flips over in Upton

UPTON -- Five people are in the hospital after a car flipped over in a crash in Upton.Local police tell WBZ-TV that the people injured were taken to UMass Memorial in Worcester.The crash happened on Glenview Street between Christian Hill and Pearl Street.There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries or the cause of the crash. 
UPTON, MA
universalhub.com

Probably not part of a feast procession

MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
EVERETT, MA
WCVB

Woman found dead in central Massachusetts lake, forcing closure of park

SPENCER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a lake in Spencer, Massachusetts. Spencer police said the 51-year-old woman was found dead Saturday afternoon, floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The woman was reported missing and...
SPENCER, MA
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Thousands Without Power in Mass. Following Severe Storms

A breezy, hot, and humid evening ahead with a few showers and storms developing, some of which may be on the strong to severe side with heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. Over 15,000 customers, mostly in eastern Massachusetts, were without power as of 8:30 p.m. after a series of severe thunderstorms passed through Greater Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Eb#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
MassLive.com

22-year-old Massachusetts man John ‘Jack’ Murphy dies, struck by lightning hiking in Wyoming

A 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike while hiking in Wyoming last week was identified by his family. John “Jack” Murphy was on a Wilderness First Responder expedition in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to the school. He went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

One person injured in 2-alarm house fire in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm house fire in Lynn that sent one resident to the hospital Saturday morning. The fire started at about 6 a.m. Saturday in a home on Green Street. According to Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer, heavy flames were showing...
LYNN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCVB

City of Boston extends heat emergency again, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the city's current heat emergency through Tuesday due to high heat and humidity. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, It is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wisconsin firefighters rescue worker who fell into concrete mixer

VIENNA, Wis. — Wisconsin firefighters rescued a maintenance worker who was stuck in the drum of a concrete mixing truck, authorities said. The man fell into the empty drum while doing work in Vienna, located about 85 miles west of Milwaukee, WMTV reported. There was no concrete in the drum but it was spinning when the man tumbled into the mixer on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. CDT, the television station reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA shutting down Green Line Extension for 4 weeks

MEDFORD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on Friday announced that the newly opened Green Line Extension will close later this month for four weeks to help facilitate the opening of the new Medford branch and allow for final-phase construction work. Shuttle buses will replace Green Line Union...
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
112K+
Followers
120K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy