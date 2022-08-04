Streaming Investment Spurs Profit Drop in Paramount Global Q2

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Gets $10 Million in FuboTV Shares Under First-Look Unscripted Production Pact
Maximum Effort, the production and advertising company co-founded by Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey, inked a multiyear, first-look deal for unscripted content deal with subscription-TV streamer FuboTV. FuboTV will issue Maximum Effort $10 million worth of shares of common stock in the company, “as part of the overall consideration for...
SFGate
Axios Sold to Cox Enterprises in $525 Million Deal
Media and advertising firm Cox Enterprises had taken a minority stake in Axios in November 2021. The $525 million deal price is about five times Axios’s projected 2022 revenue of more than $100 million, the New York Times reported. Axios had raised $55 million in funding. More from Variety.
SFGate
How ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Uses Neon and Phone Lighting to Fuel Its Hyper-Online Bloodlust
Social media drives the performative interactions of entitled 20-somethings in Halina Reijn’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” but beneath their constructed personas, anxiety, fear and jealousy fester. These intense feelings were at the forefront of cinematographer Jasper Wolf’s mind, who wanted his extensive lighting choices to underscore each “new emotional boxing round.”
Lack of maths funding will hinder UK’s scientific progress | Letter
Letter: Maths is the bedrock of all the sciences, but promised funding is yet to be delivered, writes Prof Ulrike Tillmann
U.K.・
Comments / 0