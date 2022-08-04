Read on www.themorningsun.com
whmi.com
Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend
Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
Detroit News
Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale
Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
Midland home with landscaped riverfront backyard close to downtown for sale
MIDLAND, MI - A downtown home on the Tittabawasse River with a beautifully landscaped backyard is on the market in Midland. Built in 1915, the home is located at 605 W. Main Street and listed for $360,000. “This craftsman-style home is kind of unique, so that’s special for us. We...
Where Is She Going? Fox 17’s Michelle Dunaway Shares Her Big Life Update
Grand Rapids is an amazing place to live and work. As a media personality, I know what it's like to have your job title change and take on new roles and challenges. That's what's happening to Michelle Dunaway a member of the Fox 17 morning news. Michelle Dunaway Is Leaving...
WILX-TV
Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, some dating back hundreds of years. The SS John V. Moran, a wooden steamship built in Bay City, sank Feb. 9, 1899 in Lake Michigan. She was traveling to Milwaukee from Muskegon when winter storms sealed her fate.
Houghton Lake Businesses ‘Grateful’ for Bud Bash, Expect Big Weekend
Businesses in Houghton Lake are preparing for a busy weekend as thousands of tourists flood to Houghton Lake for Bud Bash. Local businesses says every year Bud Bash gives a boost to the local economy. “It’s sort of like a Fourth of July weekend. Not quite as busy, but it’s...
recordpatriot.com
SVSU names deans' list students for winter 2022
UNIVERSITY CENTER – Over 1,600 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2022 semester deans' list. To be eligible for the deans' list, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
WOOD
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
Hermann’s Restaurant in Cadillac Closing for the Rest of the Year
A popular Cadillac restaurant is closing their doors for the rest of the year because of staff and inflation. Hermann’s Restaurant says Friday is their last day for 2022. They say it’s because of lack of staff an an increase in food and operating costs. The employees they...
Funnel cloud spotted in Ithaca, Mich.
Not all funnel clouds become tornados, many are formed and will remain a funnel cloud until the storm dissipates.
Michigan high school coaching legend Smokey Boyd dies
To the Michigan high school basketball and football community, Leo “Smokey” Boyd is a legend. “It’s funny, but even now I don’t refer to him as Smokey or anything else,” Saginaw Nouvel football assistant coach Greg Meter said. “He was always just Coach to me and his players.”
abc12.com
Widening project will close Davison Township intersection for 3 months
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic through a busy Davison Township intersection will have to detour for a few months while contractors widen two roads. The Genesee County Road Commission is widening the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard beginning on Monday. Both roads will be closed to through traffic until November.
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
SCAM ALERT: Dutton, Newaygo Fire Dept. warning of new text scam
GAINES, Mich. — Fire departments across West Michigan are warning residents of a new text related scam. Both the Dutton Fire Department and the Newaygo Fire Department posted on their Facebook page today, telling residents if they receive a text message claiming to have discounted t-shirts, to avoid clicking the link.
MLive.com
Bay County Golf Championship first-round scores, second-round tee times and pairings
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, MI – Get ready for a fantastic finish. And that’s what it’s going to take to win the 98th Bay County Golf Championship. The 140-player field heads into the final round of the two-day, 36-hole event on Sunday after reaching the midway point at Bay County Golf Course on Saturday.
