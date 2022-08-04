Mt. Pleasant author’s new book encourages children to believe in themselves

Read on www.themorningsun.com
Detroit News
Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale
Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: The Country Chef Restaurant in Clio
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Country Chef restaurant in Clio. A Famous Greek Salad is served with mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, beets and pepperoncini pepper in a greek dressing at The Country Chef Restaurant in Clio on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. 5 / 15.
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Dutton, Newaygo fire departments warn of circulating scam
The Dutton Fire Department posted a scam warning on Facebook Saturday. If you receive the message, the department says to NOT click on the link.
Midland home with landscaped riverfront backyard close to downtown for sale
MIDLAND, MI - A downtown home on the Tittabawasse River with a beautifully landscaped backyard is on the market in Midland. Built in 1915, the home is located at 605 W. Main Street and listed for $360,000. “This craftsman-style home is kind of unique, so that’s special for us. We...
Hermann’s Restaurant in Cadillac Closing for the Rest of the Year
A popular Cadillac restaurant is closing their doors for the rest of the year because of staff and inflation. Hermann’s Restaurant says Friday is their last day for 2022. They say it’s because of lack of staff an an increase in food and operating costs. The employees they...
Funnel cloud spotted in Ithaca, Mich.
Not all funnel clouds become tornados, many are formed and will remain a funnel cloud until the storm dissipates.
Michigan high school coaching legend Smokey Boyd dies
To the Michigan high school basketball and football community, Leo “Smokey” Boyd is a legend. “It’s funny, but even now I don’t refer to him as Smokey or anything else,” Saginaw Nouvel football assistant coach Greg Meter said. “He was always just Coach to me and his players.”
Jury finds man who repeatedly shot friend in his Zilwaukee home not guilty
SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after a teen girl was repeatedly shot in a Zilwaukee home, a jury has exonerated the man who shot her. Jurors in the trial of Cody R. Nelson, 20, delivered their verdicts at about 2:10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, finding the defendant not guilty of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. The former is a life offense, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year prison sentence consecutive to any related sentence.
WOOD
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
Sisters of DUI crash victim speak out against drunk driving: 'All those families are wrecked'
GREENVILLE, Mich. — Jackie White and Shirley Fuller encouraged their sister Myrtle to move back to Michigan for a fresh start. Before she had even found a place to live, Myrtle was killed by a drunk driver on Cass Street in Greenville. Another man, Jeremy Wabeke was also killed in the crash.
Clare County Mounted Division Deputy Nichole Shuff Laid to Rest
Friends and family of Clare County Mounted Division Deputy Nichole Shuff gathered in Farwell to remember and honor her memory on Aug. 5. Shuff was taken off life support on July 29 after she was severely injured dismounting her horse at the Clare County Fair. A public visitation, followed by...
State police investigate deadly 3-vehicle Kent Co. crash
Michigan State Police say one person died after a three-vehicle crash happened Friday afternoon on I-96 in Kent County.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
MSP: 1 dead in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
One person has died after a crash on I-96 Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
abc12.com
Mother, 4-year-old child hit by a car and listed in critical condition
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter were in critical condition Friday after they got hit by a vehicle two days earlier. The Carrollton Township Police Department says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on North Michigan Avenue near Stoker Drive. Police say the 30-year-old...
Man heading to trial for allegedly killing 69-year-old found dead in backseat of car
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man accused of killing 69-year-old Richard John Jekel has been bound over to Kent County Circuit Court for trial on criminal charges of open murder and felony firearm in connection to the June homicide. Devon Tashawn Matthews, 26, appeared before District Court Judge Jennifer...
WNEM
Police: 1 injured after crashing into Birch Run General RV property
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - One resident was injured after crashing into the General RV property in Birch Run on Thursday. The injured driver received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to the Birch Run Police Department. There was only on vehicle in this...
