ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘Stray’ cat video game brings some benefits to real cats

By THALIA BEATY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwmCW_0h4T77aY00
1 of 3

NEW YORK (AP) — The virtual cat hero from the new video game sensation “Stray” doesn’t just wind along rusted pipes, leap over unidentified sludge and decode clues in a seemingly abandoned city. The daring orange tabby is helping real world cats as well.

Thanks to online fundraising platforms, gamers are playing “Stray” while streaming live for audiences to raise money for animal shelters and other cat-related charities. Annapurna Interactive, the game’s publisher, also promoted “Stray” by offering two cat rescue and adoption agencies copies of the game to raffle off and renting out a New York cat cafe.

Livestreaming game play for charity isn’t new, but the resonance “Stray” quickly found from cat lovers is unusual. It was the fourth most watched and broadcast game on the day it launched on Twitch, the streaming platform said.

Viewers watch as players navigate the adventurous feline through an aging industrial landscape doing normal cat stuff — balancing on railings, walking on keyboards and knocking things off shelves — to solve puzzles and evade enemies.

About 80% of the game’s development team are “cat owners and cat lovers” and a real-life orange stray as well as their own cats helped inspire the game, one creator said.

“I certainly hope that maybe some people will be inspired to help actual strays in real life — knowing that having an animal and a companion is a responsibility,” said producer Swann Martin-Raget, of the BlueTwelve gaming studio in Montpellier, in southern France.

When Annapurna Interactive reached out to the Nebraska Humane Society to partner before the game’s launch on July 19, they jumped at the chance, marketing specialist Brendan Gepson said.

“The whole game and the whole culture around the game, it’s all about a love of cats,” Gepson said. “It meshed really well with the shelter and our mission.”

The shelter got four copies of the game to give away and solicited donations for $5 to be entered into a raffle to win one. In a week, they raised $7,000, Gepson said, with the vast majority of the 550 donors being new to them, including people donating from Germany and Malta. The company also donated $1,035 to the shelter.

“It was really mutually beneficial,” Gepson said. ”They got some really good PR out of it and we got a whole new donor base out of it.”

Annapurna also bought out Meow Parlour, the New York cat cafe and adoption agency, for a weekend, as well as donating $1,000. Visitors who made reservations could buy “Stray” themed merchandise and play the game for 20 minutes while surrounded by cats. (The game also captivates cats, videos on social media show.)

Jeff Legaspi, Annapurna Interactive’s marketing director, said it made sense for the game’s launch to do something “positively impactful and hopefully bring more awareness to adopting and not shopping for a new pet.”

Annapurna declined to disclose sales or download figures for the game, which is available on PlayStation and the Steam platform. However, according to Steam monitor SteamDB, “Stray” has been the No. 1 purchased game for the past two weeks.

North Shore Animal League America, which rescues tens of thousands of animals each year, said it hadn’t seen any increase in traffic from the game but they did receive more than $800 thanks to a gamer.

In a happy coincidence, the shelter had just set up a profile on the platform Tiltify, which allows nonprofits to receive donations from video streams, the week the game launched. The player channeled donations to the shelter, smashing her initial goal of $200.

“We are seeing Tiltify and livestreaming as this whole new way for us to engage a whole different audience,” said Carol Marchesano, the rescue’s senior digital marketing director. Usually, though, organizations need to reach out to online personalities to coordinate livestreams, which can take a lot of work, she said.

About nine campaigns on Tiltify mention the game “Stray,” the company’s CEO Michael Wasserman said. JustGiving, which also facilitates charity livestreams, said it identified two campaigns with the game.

For his part, Gepson from Nebraska reached out to an Omaha resident who goes by the name TreyDay1014 online to run a charity livestream. Trey, who asked that his last name not be used, has two cats, one of which he adopted from the shelter.

Last week, he narrated to viewers watching live on the platform Twitch as his cat character batted another cat’s tail and danced along railings.

“If I found out my cat was outside doing this, I’d be upset,” Trey said, as his character jumped across a perilous distance. Moments later, a rusty pipe broke, sending the tabby down a gut-wrenching plunge into the darkness.

“That is a poor baby,” Trey said somberly, “but we are okay.”

A $25 donation followed the fall, pushing the amount raised by Trey for the Nebraska shelter to over $100 in about 30 minutes. By the end of four and a half hours of play, donations totaled $1,500. His goal had been to raise $200.

“This has opened my eyes to being able to use this platform for a lot more good than just playing video games,” Trey said.

___

AP business writer Matt O’Brien contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and non-profits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strays#Cat Owners#Video Streams#Video Game#Annapurna Interactive
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Cats
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
AOL Corp

88-year-old exotic dancer promises 'more clothes' will come off if she advances on 'AGT'

The America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions finally wrapped Tuesday, and as the episode cliff-hangingly concluded, the judges were still struggling to whittle this year’s 138 successful auditioners down to the supersized 55 acts — compared to previous seasons' 36— that will compete for a Las Vegas residency and $1 million prize. Fifty-four of those contestants were announced later in the evening (scroll for the full list), while a remaining 55th spot will go to one of four wildcards that are currently up for public vote on the show’s social media platforms and official website.
TV SHOWS
BBC

Dorset: Prickly Prickles to release Pea the hedgehog

A hedgehog who was rescued when it was almost the size of a thumb is set to be released. Chris Legg took Pea into her care in June this year, when it weighed just 18 grams. The founder of the Dorchester-based Prickly Prickles Hedgehog Rescue spent the first 10 days feeding Pea with a syringe every hour.
ANIMALS
CBS LA

Common everyday expressions with dark origins surprise many in SoCal

From trendy clothes to words and expressions, some things go out of style.Many of the everyday expressions that most people use can be traced back to dark or sometimes even offensive origins. "It makes you reconsider most phrases when you say things that are somewhat negative," said one passerby.Phrases like "basket case" were first used in World War I to describe a person who had lost all four of their limbs."A little darker than I thought," one teenager said.Even the seemingly innocuous phrase, "cat got your tongue" could be traced to a dark time in the English Navy, when sailors would...
POLITICS
BBC

Chicken the cat scoops national award for helping autistic boy

A cat named Chicken, who is an anxiety-battling companion to an 11-year-old autistic boy, has scooped a national award. The 10-year-old moggy brings comfort and support to Elliot Abery from Thatcham in Berkshire. Chicken came top in the "Furr-ever Friends" category after being picked by a panel of judges, which...
PETS
The Associated Press

Korean Content Streamer KOCOWA Celebrates Their 5th Anniversary by Releasing Five of the Top Korean TV Shows Available Exclusively on KOCOWA

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- The number one 100% Korean content streamer KOCOWA is excited to celebrate its 5 th Anniversary this summer by offering its dedicated audience of K-culture fans five popular Korean TV shows exclusively on the KOCOWA app and on their channel on select partners such as Prime Video, Roku and Comcast. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005199/en/ KOCOWA’s 5th Anniversary Exclusives (Graphic: Business Wire)
TV SHOWS
The Associated Press

Win Free Gas for a Year with Carvana’s Gassed Up Giveaway Sweepstakes!

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, announced a new nationwide sweepstakes today to help customers ease the pain at the pump, by offering a chance to win $2,500 fuel gift cards, equal to a year’s supply of free gasoline. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005530/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
GAS PRICE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy