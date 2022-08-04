ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

Nebraska Prairie Museum accepting photos of sod houses

HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege is in pursuit of photos of sod houses. The museum is the home of the National Sod House Society and has accumulated many sod house scrapbooks. The Don O. Lindgren Genealogy Library volunteer, Mike Hartzog, is working to preserve the vital piece of Nebraska history. He is organizing the scrapbooks, photos and information by Nebraska county location.
HOLDREGE, NE
Kearney Hub

Pray, paint, polish: Minden church members restore Pioneer Village church

MINDEN — For Linda Nelson, it was practically an act of prayer to scrub off the dirt and beautify the glass windows at the 144-year-old church at Pioneer Village. She was one of 34 members of Westminster United Presbyterian Church who gathered to pray, polish, sand and scrape to give the historic building a facelift July 10.
MINDEN, NE
Kearney Hub

Recycle old electronics Saturday in Holdrege

HOLDREGE — Turner Technology will host a free e-recycling event Saturday in Holdrege. Electronics can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the northwest end of the Holdrege High School parking lot. Accepted items include computers, TVs (limit three), power supplies, printers, game consoles, tablets, monitors (limit three), phones, copiers, network equipment, computer accessories, AV equipment, fax machines and more.
HOLDREGE, NE
Kearney, NE
Kearney Hub

Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit

KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

NU will seek 3% increase in state appropriations over next biennium

The University of Nebraska will ask state lawmakers for 3% more in state appropriations in each of the next two years. The biennial budget request, which will go before the NU Board of Regents on Aug. 11, would cover the years of 2023-24 and 2024-25. If approved by the Legislature...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Gibbon man arrested after pursuit, standoff in Omaha

OMAHA — A Gibbon man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit and standoff Friday on Interstate 80 in Omaha. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon has been charged in Douglas County Court for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no driver’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and traffic violations.
OMAHA, NE
Sarah
Unk
Kearney Hub

Holdrege man arrested for abuse of vulnerable adult, theft

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man has been charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult and theft. According to court documents, James S. Pazdernik, 18, is charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult, theft by unlawful taking between $1,500-4,999 and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device between $500-1,500. Pazdernik was arrested Monday, and his bond was set at $25,000.
HOLDREGE, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Little League season ends with loss to Kansans

INDIANAPOLIS — The bats never came to life for the Kearney Little League. With a 7-0 loss to Pittsburg, Kansas, Saturday afternoon, Kearney's competition in the Midwest Regional tournament in Indianapolis came to an end. Pittsburg's Gabe Brown pitched a complete-game no-hitter striking out eight. He walked one while...
KEARNEY, NE

