Nebraska Prairie Museum accepting photos of sod houses
HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege is in pursuit of photos of sod houses. The museum is the home of the National Sod House Society and has accumulated many sod house scrapbooks. The Don O. Lindgren Genealogy Library volunteer, Mike Hartzog, is working to preserve the vital piece of Nebraska history. He is organizing the scrapbooks, photos and information by Nebraska county location.
Pray, paint, polish: Minden church members restore Pioneer Village church
MINDEN — For Linda Nelson, it was practically an act of prayer to scrub off the dirt and beautify the glass windows at the 144-year-old church at Pioneer Village. She was one of 34 members of Westminster United Presbyterian Church who gathered to pray, polish, sand and scrape to give the historic building a facelift July 10.
Recycle old electronics Saturday in Holdrege
HOLDREGE — Turner Technology will host a free e-recycling event Saturday in Holdrege. Electronics can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the northwest end of the Holdrege High School parking lot. Accepted items include computers, TVs (limit three), power supplies, printers, game consoles, tablets, monitors (limit three), phones, copiers, network equipment, computer accessories, AV equipment, fax machines and more.
No reunion for nurses: Retired Kearney nurse eager to see The Wall That Heals
KEARNEY — Pat Skiles has seen the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. She can’t wait to see The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the wall that will be at Patriot Park 8 a.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Like 90% of the 8,000...
Two Rivers risk dial still 'moderate'; Buffalo County has 100 cases in seven days
KEARNEY — With 167 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the past week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department is keeping its weekly COVID-19 risk dial in the “moderate” level for the sixth week in a row. That is 40 more new cases than the 127 reported...
Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit
KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
NU will seek 3% increase in state appropriations over next biennium
The University of Nebraska will ask state lawmakers for 3% more in state appropriations in each of the next two years. The biennial budget request, which will go before the NU Board of Regents on Aug. 11, would cover the years of 2023-24 and 2024-25. If approved by the Legislature...
Gibbon man arrested after pursuit, standoff in Omaha
OMAHA — A Gibbon man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit and standoff Friday on Interstate 80 in Omaha. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon has been charged in Douglas County Court for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no driver’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and traffic violations.
Holdrege man arrested for abuse of vulnerable adult, theft
HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man has been charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult and theft. According to court documents, James S. Pazdernik, 18, is charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult, theft by unlawful taking between $1,500-4,999 and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device between $500-1,500. Pazdernik was arrested Monday, and his bond was set at $25,000.
Kearney Little League season ends with loss to Kansans
INDIANAPOLIS — The bats never came to life for the Kearney Little League. With a 7-0 loss to Pittsburg, Kansas, Saturday afternoon, Kearney's competition in the Midwest Regional tournament in Indianapolis came to an end. Pittsburg's Gabe Brown pitched a complete-game no-hitter striking out eight. He walked one while...
Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers proves he's still got skills 50 years later
KEARNEY — Earlier this week, Bob Phipps of Holdrege got an email telling him his first-round opponent in the Nebraska Senior Games racquetball competition had changed. His new opponent? Johnny Rodgers. Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers. Nebraska football legend. Heisman Trophy winner of 1972. “It was like, ‘Wow,’”...
