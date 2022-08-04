Read on www.myqcountry.com
myqcountry.com
Missouri teen injured after he falls asleep while driving
ANDREW COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 1:30a.m. Sunday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by Derrick P. Taylor, 19, Ray, was northbound on Route M four miles north of Flag Springs. The driver fell asleep. The...
myqcountry.com
Maryville woman airlifted to hospital after crash
WORTH COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Ford pickup driven by Bertsel A. Tate, 52, Maryville, was westbound on MO 246 one mile east of Sheridan. The pickup’s towed unit began to fishtail...
myqcountry.com
Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
