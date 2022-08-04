ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a double shooting Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were walking just after midnight in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue when two males approached them and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IL
Man shot while sitting on couch in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting on a couch in a South Side residence early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of South Loomis. According to Chicago police, at about 2 a.m., a 55-year-old man was sitting on a couch when a round came through the front window.
CHICAGO, IL
Woman, 24, shot while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while she was driving in Little Village early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of South Homan. At about 2:50 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was driving a vehicle when she heard gunshots, police said. She was shot in the abdomen and right...
CHICAGO, IL
Ceremonies held to honor fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French

Ceremonies were held on Sunday to honor fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French, who was killed in the line of duty a year ago. French, 29, and her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., were shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood on August 7, 2021. Yanez was left paralyzed. Nate Rodgers reports.
CHICAGO, IL
2 teens shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two teens were shot while walking on the sidewalk on Chicago's South Side Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of South King Drive. At about 10:14 p.m., two 17-year-old boys were walking when they were struck by gunfire, police said. One of the boys was...
CHICAGO, IL
Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park

A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in West Garfield Park. Omar Polk was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 5:13 a.m. outside in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he...
CHICAGO, IL
16-year-old boy charged with attempted carjacking in West Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teen is charged with an attempted carjacking in the West Lawn neighborhood Saturday. The 16-year-old boy is charged with one felony count of attempted aggressive vehicular hijacking. Police said he was identified as the offender who attempted to forcefully take a vehicle from a man,...
CHICAGO, IL
CTA promises there will be more police on Chicago trains after another deadly shooting

CHICAGO - Officials are promising to reinforce security on Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) trains after another Red Line passenger was murderedearly Saturday. The Red Line, in particular, seems to be a hot spot for violent crime. On Wednesday, a Red Line passenger was stabbed while the train was in the South Loop. On July 25, a Red Line passenger stabbed and killed a robber who was allegedly armed with a gun. On July 22, four people were stabbed on a Red Line train on the North Side. On July 18, a woman was slashed during a robbery at the Red Line Monroe station in the Loop. On June 15, a 46-year-old man was shot dead at a Red Line Station on the South Side.
Chicago, IL

