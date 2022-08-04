Read on www.fox32chicago.com
cwbchicago.com
Video shows shootout that left 1 dead and 1 injured on a downtown Chicago parking lot
Video has emerged that clearly shows a double-shooting in the Loop that left one man dead early Saturday. And, CWBChicago has learned that police were working to determine if a stabbing at a nearby L station was related to the shooting. Deontae Winfrey, 29, was killed, and a 23-year-old man...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a double shooting Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were walking just after midnight in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue when two males approached them and started shooting, police said.
Suspect shoves victim on to tracks at CTA Blue Line station in Chicago
Chicago police said the suspect attacked the victim at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform on South Damen near Van Buren on Friday morning at 7 a.m. Video shows the suspect wearing a black backpack with a red logo approaching the victim and then shoving him on to the tracks.
Crime Stoppers seeks leads in teen's unsolved Homan Square shooting death
Crime Stoppers is working to find new information about a Homan Square teen who was killed this past April. Police have yet to identify any suspects.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while sitting on couch in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting on a couch in a South Side residence early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of South Loomis. According to Chicago police, at about 2 a.m., a 55-year-old man was sitting on a couch when a round came through the front window.
fox32chicago.com
VIDEO: Chicago police look for suspect who pushed someone off a CTA platform on the Near West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the suspect who pushed a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side. Police said the suspect attacked the victim at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform on South Damen near Van Buren on Friday morning at 7 a.m. Video...
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, arrested moments after trying to carjack man on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after trying to carjack a man on Chicago's West Side. The teen is charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. The teen allegedly tried to carjack a 30-year-old man...
Party bus in Chicago sideswipes 13 cars, police say; driver arrested
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus is accused of sideswiping at least 13 vehicles in a Chicago neighborhood on Saturday, authorities said. Police arrested the 45-year-old driver, who allegedly damaged the vehicles in the city’s Lake View neighborhood, WLS-TV reported. The crashes occurred at about 3...
Woman, 24, shot while driving in Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while she was driving in Little Village early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of South Homan. At about 2:50 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was driving a vehicle when she heard gunshots, police said. She was shot in the abdomen and right...
fox32chicago.com
Ceremonies held to honor fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French
Ceremonies were held on Sunday to honor fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French, who was killed in the line of duty a year ago. French, 29, and her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., were shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood on August 7, 2021. Yanez was left paralyzed. Nate Rodgers reports.
fox32chicago.com
Third person charged in connection to 2019 murder that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A third offender has been charged in a 2019 shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Humboldt Park. Brittnay Stewart, 31, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Stewart was arrested Saturday after police identified her as one of the offenders who participated in the...
fox32chicago.com
Woman laying in street hit, killed by sedan on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night in Washington Heights. About 9 p.m., the woman, whose age has not been released, was walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street. She then lay in the street...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago party bus driver charged after sideswiping 13 cars in Lake View East
CHICAGO - A party bus driver is facing several charges after sideswiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in the Lake View East neighborhood. Gregory Baldwin, 45, is accused of driving south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. when he started striking cars with the party bus, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
2 teens shot while walking on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two teens were shot while walking on the sidewalk on Chicago's South Side Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of South King Drive. At about 10:14 p.m., two 17-year-old boys were walking when they were struck by gunfire, police said. One of the boys was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times at party in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was seriously injured after being shot at a party on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 5200 block of W. North Avenue. At about 5 a.m., a 28-year-old man was at a party when an altercation ensued. The man was shot multiple...
nypressnews.com
Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park
A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in West Garfield Park. Omar Polk was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 5:13 a.m. outside in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he...
CBS News
16-year-old boy charged with attempted carjacking in West Lawn
CHICAGO (CBS) – A teen is charged with an attempted carjacking in the West Lawn neighborhood Saturday. The 16-year-old boy is charged with one felony count of attempted aggressive vehicular hijacking. Police said he was identified as the offender who attempted to forcefully take a vehicle from a man,...
fox32chicago.com
CTA promises there will be more police on Chicago trains after another deadly shooting
CHICAGO - Officials are promising to reinforce security on Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) trains after another Red Line passenger was murderedearly Saturday. The Red Line, in particular, seems to be a hot spot for violent crime. On Wednesday, a Red Line passenger was stabbed while the train was in the South Loop. On July 25, a Red Line passenger stabbed and killed a robber who was allegedly armed with a gun. On July 22, four people were stabbed on a Red Line train on the North Side. On July 18, a woman was slashed during a robbery at the Red Line Monroe station in the Loop. On June 15, a 46-year-old man was shot dead at a Red Line Station on the South Side.
Chicago police issue alert for man on motorized skateboard groping women
Chicago police have issued an alert for a man on a motorized skateboard accused of inappropriately grabbing women.
