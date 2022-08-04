ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Man shot by detective in Fairfax County, other man face drug charges

By Brian Farrell
 4 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whom an undercover detective shot Tuesday night in Seven Corners is facing charges along with a man who was with him.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said members of its Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau were investigating illegal drug distribution in the 6100 block of Arlington Blvd. around 10:45 p.m. Detectives said Jeffrey Payne, 41, of Falls Church arrived at the Seven Corners Shopping Center in an SUV to sell drugs. Another man, Maurice Minor, 29, of Alexandria, was in the passenger seat.

Detectives said they had probable cause for a traffic stop and that Payne refused to stop and drove erratically to get away from police. Detectives used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) to stop the SUV. Officers said they gave Payne and Minor a number of commands to show their hands and that Payne disregarded the commands and made “furtive” movements. One officer opened fire, hitting Payne in the upper part of his body. Officers provided first aid to Payne until fire and rescue workers arrived.

Medics took Payne to a hospital. His injuries weren’t life-threatening. He was released from the hospital and taken to the Adult Detention Center.

Payne and Minor each face a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Drug.

Undercover police detective shoots man while trying to make arrest in Fairfax County

The officer who shot Payne is an 11-year veteran assigned to the Fairfax County Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit. Per department policy, the officers who were involved were on restricted duty pending the outcome of an administrative investigation by the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau. The Police Auditor will conduct an independent review.

On Wednesday, the police department said the names of the officers involved were to be released within 10 days, unless there was a credible threat to the safety of those involved or if additional time is required to thoroughly complete the risk assessment process.

The Major Crimes Bureau was conducting a criminal investigation into the use of force.

