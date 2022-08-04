Stats Show How Productive Stetson Bennett Been for Georgia Compared to Bryce Young

How productive has Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett been for the Bulldogs compared to Alabama's, Bryce Young?

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is on the verge of playing his third straight season with the Bulldogs while defending a National Championship. Bennett has proven to be a winning quarterback, and while it may not always look pretty, he gets the job done for his team more often than not.

Aside from winning games, though, Bennett brings a lot of value to Georgia's offense, and one of them is how efficient the Bulldog's offense has been with Bennett under center.

Since the 2020 season, the Bulldogs have averaged 2.7 points per drive (PPD) when Bennett was in at quarterback. In their most recent season, the Bulldogs averaged 3 PPD with Bennett. In fact, over the past two seasons, 51 percent of Bennetts' drives ended with points being put on the board for the Dawgs.

For comparison, in 2021, the Alabama Crimson Tide's offense averaged 2.7 PPD when Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young was on the field. Young also led his team down the field for points 52 percent of the time. The only difference between the two was Bennett completed 180 total drives since 2020, while Young finished with 174 for the Tide in 2021.

Quarterback play boils down to how productive their offense is when they are under center, and Bennett clearly does an excellent job at commanding an efficient offense and has done so for the better part of two years now.

Bennett may not be the guy leading the Heisman trophy race or putting up eye-popping numbers every weekend, but he consistently gets points on the board for his team, which translates to putting his team in a position to win ball games. And that's all that really matters at the end of the day.

