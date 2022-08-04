ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Stats Show How Productive Stetson Bennett Been for Georgia Compared to Bryce Young

By Jonathan Williams
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28McOf_0h4T57W800

How productive has Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett been for the Bulldogs compared to Alabama's, Bryce Young?

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is on the verge of playing his third straight season with the Bulldogs while defending a National Championship. Bennett has proven to be a winning quarterback, and while it may not always look pretty, he gets the job done for his team more often than not.

Aside from winning games, though, Bennett brings a lot of value to Georgia's offense, and one of them is how efficient the Bulldog's offense has been with Bennett under center.

Since the 2020 season, the Bulldogs have averaged 2.7 points per drive (PPD) when Bennett was in at quarterback. In their most recent season, the Bulldogs averaged 3 PPD with Bennett. In fact, over the past two seasons, 51 percent of Bennetts' drives ended with points being put on the board for the Dawgs.

For comparison, in 2021, the Alabama Crimson Tide's offense averaged 2.7 PPD when Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young was on the field. Young also led his team down the field for points 52 percent of the time. The only difference between the two was Bennett completed 180 total drives since 2020, while Young finished with 174 for the Tide in 2021.

Quarterback play boils down to how productive their offense is when they are under center, and Bennett clearly does an excellent job at commanding an efficient offense and has done so for the better part of two years now.

Bennett may not be the guy leading the Heisman trophy race or putting up eye-popping numbers every weekend, but he consistently gets points on the board for his team, which translates to putting his team in a position to win ball games. And that's all that really matters at the end of the day.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sporting News predicts Alabama record, opponent in SEC championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide have their focus set on a seventh national title under head coach Nick Saban this season. The Crimson Tide returns Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, and all-world defensive talent, Will Anderson, which alone makes them immediate contenders. However, after an offseason of working the transfer portal, Saban has one of the most well-rounded teams he’s had in Tuscaloosa thus far.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
MANHATTAN, KS
Athens, GA
