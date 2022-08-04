ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Beyoncé sets the sound of the summer on 'Renaissance'

By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

‘RENAISSANCE’

Beyoncé (Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment)

On her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé formally returns to the pop music scene to take back her crown as one of the most decorated artists of all time.

Whereas 2016’s Lemonade was deeply personal, moving into pointed and edgier territory from a lyrical and sonic standpoint, Renaissance, released Friday, is smoother and shinier but no less dynamic.

Working with a team of producers as varied as hyperpop star A.G. Cook and accomplished hip-hopper Symbolyc One, Beyoncé has crafted a sound for her first solo studio album in six years based on house, disco, dance, and ballroom, not unlike Drake’s misunderstood June-released, surprise album Honestly, Nevermind.

Throughout the album, Beyoncé makes her voice almost subservient to the four-on-the-floor beats and the irrepressible grooves. It’s not something listeners will complains about as they get lost in the created soundscapes.

Groove is even in the title of “Virgo’s Groove.” Unlike some of the album’s other tracks, which deftly sample Donna Summer, Robin S., or Kevin Aviance, it is without samples, successfully recreating a free and easy yet hypnotic and clubby vibe acoustically. The metallic guitars and wiggly walking bass make it sound like something Tony Manero would walk down the street to.

The refrain of “I can be the one that takes you there/ on this magic ride” is even shouted in unison, which only makes the vibe more exuberant, like something you might feel the urge to sing out from a crowded dance floor with your friends in the middle of the night of your life.

“America Has A Problem” later in the album is a different kind of throwback. It starts with the shrill synths and spoken opener from “America has a Problem (Cocaine)” by Kilo, released in 1990, that really give it a distinctive “Planet Rock” old skool feel from the outset.

A drum machine-type beat then follows, over which Beyoncé seemingly compares herself to cocaine, the original subject of the sampled track, through references to Tony Montana and “supplying”  as well as lines like “your ex-dealer dope, but it ain't crack enough.”

The inane subject matter of some of these songs might turn some harsher critics away, but Renaissance is a sunny summer album for letting loose and having fun and its weaving together of different eras and sounds makes it something that cannot be missed.

