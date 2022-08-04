Cafe Mi Vitrola is Headed to Miami Lakes This Year

The new Cuban lifestyle restaurant has been confirmed at 15352 NW 79th Ct, Miami Lakes. Cafe Mi Vitrola will be opening this year, hopefully by mid-October 2022 according to their Instagram page.

Julissa Paulino (co-owner) told What Now Miami that the restaurant has been under construction for a few months now. Julissa says that this will add to the area, bringing in a new Cuban restaurant for the community to enjoy.

Cafe Mi Vitrola hopes to bring in live music and entertainment as well, “Almost ready to spice up Miami Lakes!” announced on their Instagram.

Julissa informed us that her brother, Rufino Paulino, is the mastermind behind this new project.

Co-Owner Rufino of Cafe Mi Vitrola, a restaurateur is CEO of several other businesses. DR. Limon Ceviche Bar at 7341 Miami Lakes Dr. A restaurant with Latin flair, seafood, fun cocktails, and occasional live entertainment. They are coming up on their fifth anniversary soon. Cruzeiro Steakhouse is a Neo Brazilian steakhouse at 7419 Miami Lakes Dr. They offer great drinks, but the endless amount of meats is what brings in the crowds.

Cafe Mi Vitrola is still in the works but most of its updates can be found on their Instagram.

Photo : Official

