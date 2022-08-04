ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Axios

Nashville looks to attract more conventions

Nashville's top tourism executive says the city has a prime opportunity to propel its convention business when it hosts "the Super Bowl of meetings" later this month. Driving the news: The annual meeting for the American Society of Association Executives will take place Aug. 20-23 at Music City Center. As...
NASHVILLE, TN
MNPS faces teacher vacancies

Metro Nashville Public Schools has 125 teaching vacancies to start the school year. This time last year, there were 98 vacancies. Why it matters: Between pandemic protocols, hyper-charged political debates and below-average statewide education funding, it's been a stressful time to be a teacher in Tennessee. A year ago, Mayor...
NASHVILLE, TN
Finding the best BLT in Nashville

👋 Adam here! This time of year, I'm always on the hunt for two things: air conditioning and the perfect BLT sandwich. I recently found both at the East Nashville restaurant Lou. What’s good: The purple tomato sandwich on Lou's brunch menu is the ultimate elevated take on a...
NASHVILLE, TN
