Smoker Craft Boats to host ribbon-cutting for new facilities

abc57.com
Glow in the Park event comes to Central Park on August 26
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The back parking lot of Central Park will be hosting the Glow in the Park event on August 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Glow in the Park costs $5 per person. A DJ will provide the tunes for the party, which features foam, glow sticks, black lights, paint activities and more.
abc57.com
Resource Center to host Neighborhood IGNITE open house on Tuesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Michiana residents can learn more about the Neighborhood IGNITE (Innovation Grants for Neighborhood Inspiration, Transformation and Enhancement) grant program during an open house information session on Tuesday. The open house is located at the South Bend Technology Resource Center, and begins at 7 p.m. The goal...
inkfreenews.com
Yard Trees Are Nearly Impossible To Sell For Timber
GOSHEN — I spoke to a person at the fair who had a walnut tree in his backyard. He had heard that walnut trees are valuable as timber and he was hoping to sell it, but had been turned down by several companies already. Trees that grow in urban...
inkfreenews.com
Avilla Has Become A Destination
Avilla is only a half-hour drive east of Lake Country. It was named from the French word for “villas.” Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, but there is plenty of reasons for folks to come from afar.
95.3 MNC
Beef from Elkhart County Fair now available at Martin’s Super Markets
Beef from the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair beef auction is now available for purchase at certain Martin’s Super Markets. Chris Haygood, Martin’s Director of Meat & Seafood, submitted winning bids for 4 steers, including a Reserve Champion. That beef will be featured at the Nappanee Martin’s location as it was from the Union Township 4-H Club.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka railroad crossing to close for two weeks
The Liberty Dr. railroad crossing, between Jefferson Blvd. and Broadway, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Canadian National Railway has stated that the crossing is expected to be in place until Friday, August 19 for railroad crossing repairs. Detour signs will be...
Inside Indiana Business
Barletta Pontoon Boats president to retire
Minnesota-based Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has announced Bill Fenech will retire from his role as president of Bristol-based Barletta Pontoon Boats later this year. Winnebago, which acquired Barletta last year, says Jeff Haradine will be promoted to president from his current role as vice president of sales. Fenech, who...
abc57.com
Railroad closures at College Avenue and County Road 31 crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The railroad crossings at College Avenue and County Road 31 will be closed starting Monday. The closure will allow Norfolk Southern to work on the tracks. Expect the closure to last approximately one to three days.
WNDU
DTSB First Fridays: Totally 80′s
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a totally 80′s roller skating party in downtown South Bend on Friday. The city celebrated August’s first Friday by setting up a roller rink in the 200 block of S. Michigan Street. There was karaoke, rides, vendors, and more!. “We want...
abc57.com
United Way's annual Day of Caring completes 70 nonprofit projects
CHESTERTON, Ind. -- 70 nonprofit projects were completed on Friday as part of United Way's annual Day of Caring event. 1,074 volunteers came together in the largest single-day volunteer event in Northwest Indiana to help area nonprofits with cleanup projects, school supply distributions, and more. The day started with a...
22 WSBT
Last day for the 60th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Festival
Today is the last day for the 60th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Market. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Barns at Nappanee, 1600 West Market St. Nappanee, IN. There are over 100 artisans to buy homemade home goods, jewelry and more. Food trucks will...
abc57.com
Thrill on the Hill runs Friday and Saturday
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- This summer's Thrill on the Hill in Buchanan will be held Friday and Saturday on Front Street in Buchanan. The city has transformed Front Street into what may be the longest street running water slide in the country. The 500 foot long slide was made with 500...
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
WNDU
House fire in LaPorte County leaves house in shambles
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning fire on Sunday in LaPorte County left a house in shambles. Fire officials were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township. The LaPorte County coroner was on the scene.
boatlyfe.com
Great Lakes Grand Prix Essentials: Schedule Pushed Forward For Weather
Racing: Great Lakes Grand Prix Essentials: Schedule Pushed Forward For Weather. It's been a wild summer of weather across the country and Michigan City, Ind., on the southern shore of Lake Michigan, is no exception. Based on today's forecast for unstable weather—a mix of rain, thunder and lightning—the organizers of the Great Lakes Grand Prix have advanced the schedule of races for the 57 registered teams spread across 11 classes.
WNDU
Whistle Pigs take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday. Fridays by the Fountain take place every Friday during the summer from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. Whistle Pigs took the stage while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.
Amazing Burger Joint Has Insanely Awesome Old School Burgers
An old school cheeseburger is a tasty food option. I'm talking about the burgers that are grilled fresh on the flat top. Topped with cheese, a slice of onion, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mustard. Keep it simple, wrap it in some wax paper and I'm going to be well on my way to stuffing my belly.
abc57.com
Large sinkhole in St. Joseph County caused by sewage main burst
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A large sinkhole caused by a sewage main burst redirected traffic at the intersection of Edison Road and Quince Road in South Bend on Friday. The hole was under emergency construction, and is said to be an isolated incident that should not happen anywhere else in connection with Friday's break.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Hiking at Jens Jensen Nature Preserve and Pepperidge Dunes Nature Sanctuary in Sawyer, Michigan
Hiking at Jens Jensen Nature Preserve and Pepperidge Dunes Nature Sanctuary in Sawyer, Michigan. We seized upon a recent sunny summer weekend to head up to Michigan. Always looking for new spots to hike, I keyed in on the Jens Jensen Nature Preserve in Sawyer. Adjacent to the Jens Jensen Nature Preserve is the Pepperidge Dunes Nature Sanctuary. The combined 45-acres of the preserves containing woodlands and wetlands present a lovely oasis for nature lovers.
abc57.com
Funeral arrangements for Zachery Potts
Zachery Richard Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Arrangements have been made with Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI. The full obituary will be posted once it is completed. If you would like to send flowers, cards or virtually sign the guest book, click on...
