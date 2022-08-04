ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paris, IN

Smoker Craft Boats to host ribbon-cutting for new facilities

By Dante Stanton
 4 days ago
abc57.com

Glow in the Park event comes to Central Park on August 26

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The back parking lot of Central Park will be hosting the Glow in the Park event on August 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Glow in the Park costs $5 per person. A DJ will provide the tunes for the party, which features foam, glow sticks, black lights, paint activities and more.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Resource Center to host Neighborhood IGNITE open house on Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Michiana residents can learn more about the Neighborhood IGNITE (Innovation Grants for Neighborhood Inspiration, Transformation and Enhancement) grant program during an open house information session on Tuesday. The open house is located at the South Bend Technology Resource Center, and begins at 7 p.m. The goal...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Yard Trees Are Nearly Impossible To Sell For Timber

GOSHEN — I spoke to a person at the fair who had a walnut tree in his backyard. He had heard that walnut trees are valuable as timber and he was hoping to sell it, but had been turned down by several companies already. Trees that grow in urban...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Avilla Has Become A Destination

Avilla is only a half-hour drive east of Lake Country. It was named from the French word for “villas.” Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, but there is plenty of reasons for folks to come from afar.
AVILLA, IN
New Paris, IN
Cars
New Paris, IN
Business
City
New Paris, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Local
Indiana Business
95.3 MNC

Beef from Elkhart County Fair now available at Martin’s Super Markets

Beef from the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair beef auction is now available for purchase at certain Martin’s Super Markets. Chris Haygood, Martin’s Director of Meat & Seafood, submitted winning bids for 4 steers, including a Reserve Champion. That beef will be featured at the Nappanee Martin’s location as it was from the Union Township 4-H Club.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka railroad crossing to close for two weeks

The Liberty Dr. railroad crossing, between Jefferson Blvd. and Broadway, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Canadian National Railway has stated that the crossing is expected to be in place until Friday, August 19 for railroad crossing repairs. Detour signs will be...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Barletta Pontoon Boats president to retire

Minnesota-based Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has announced Bill Fenech will retire from his role as president of Bristol-based Barletta Pontoon Boats later this year. Winnebago, which acquired Barletta last year, says Jeff Haradine will be promoted to president from his current role as vice president of sales. Fenech, who...
BRISTOL, IN
WNDU

DTSB First Fridays: Totally 80′s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a totally 80′s roller skating party in downtown South Bend on Friday. The city celebrated August’s first Friday by setting up a roller rink in the 200 block of S. Michigan Street. There was karaoke, rides, vendors, and more!. “We want...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

United Way's annual Day of Caring completes 70 nonprofit projects

CHESTERTON, Ind. -- 70 nonprofit projects were completed on Friday as part of United Way's annual Day of Caring event. 1,074 volunteers came together in the largest single-day volunteer event in Northwest Indiana to help area nonprofits with cleanup projects, school supply distributions, and more. The day started with a...
VALPARAISO, IN
abc57.com

Thrill on the Hill runs Friday and Saturday

BUCHANAN, Mich. -- This summer's Thrill on the Hill in Buchanan will be held Friday and Saturday on Front Street in Buchanan. The city has transformed Front Street into what may be the longest street running water slide in the country. The 500 foot long slide was made with 500...
BUCHANAN, MI
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Economy
Economy
Cars
Cars
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
WNDU

House fire in LaPorte County leaves house in shambles

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning fire on Sunday in LaPorte County left a house in shambles. Fire officials were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township. The LaPorte County coroner was on the scene.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
boatlyfe.com

Great Lakes Grand Prix Essentials: Schedule Pushed Forward For Weather

<!– Racing: Great Lakes Grand Prix Essentials: Schedule Pushed Forward For Weather. It’s been a wild summer of weather across the country and Michigan City, Ind., on the southern shore of Lake Michigan, is no exception. Based on today’s forecast for unstable weather—a mix of rain, thunder and lightning—the organizers of the Great Lakes Grand Prix have advanced the schedule of races for the 57 registered teams spread across 11 classes.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Whistle Pigs take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday. Fridays by the Fountain take place every Friday during the summer from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. Whistle Pigs took the stage while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Large sinkhole in St. Joseph County caused by sewage main burst

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A large sinkhole caused by a sewage main burst redirected traffic at the intersection of Edison Road and Quince Road in South Bend on Friday. The hole was under emergency construction, and is said to be an isolated incident that should not happen anywhere else in connection with Friday's break.
SOUTH BEND, IN
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Hiking at Jens Jensen Nature Preserve and Pepperidge Dunes Nature Sanctuary in Sawyer, Michigan

Hiking at Jens Jensen Nature Preserve and Pepperidge Dunes Nature Sanctuary in Sawyer, Michigan. We seized upon a recent sunny summer weekend to head up to Michigan. Always looking for new spots to hike, I keyed in on the Jens Jensen Nature Preserve in Sawyer. Adjacent to the Jens Jensen Nature Preserve is the Pepperidge Dunes Nature Sanctuary. The combined 45-acres of the preserves containing woodlands and wetlands present a lovely oasis for nature lovers.
SAWYER, MI
abc57.com

Funeral arrangements for Zachery Potts

Zachery Richard Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Arrangements have been made with Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI. The full obituary will be posted once it is completed. If you would like to send flowers, cards or virtually sign the guest book, click on...
MISHAWAKA, IN

