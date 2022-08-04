ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers today with heat advisories in place across Texoma

By Josh Reiter
 4 days ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Clouds are building in this morning, eventually becoming mostly cloudy later this morning. Near-overcast skies will last through the afternoon and evening hours with increasing rain chances. This is due to a southward-moving cold front currently positioned across Kansas and Northern Oklahoma. A few rain showers will pop-up as early as this morning, with isolated showers and storms later today. While most will stay dry, coverage for rain today will be equally possible across all of Texoma. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s and low 100s with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As you’re walking out the door Friday morning, look for partly cloudy skies, light southeast winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow will see less cloud cover (we’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds) and mostly dry conditions. A few showers between midnight and 7AM can’t be ruled out. Showers will remain light and short-term models are suggesting that all precipitation will end by mid-morning. By the afternoon temperatures are looking to rise into the triple digits for all locations. Dewpoints (moisture) will stay in the 50s west but 60s east. Eastern counties including Stephens, Jefferson and Grady will be under a heat advisory from 12PM-8PM as heat indices greater than 105 degrees are expected.
