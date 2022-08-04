Jury tells judge it’s deadlocked in marathon Flint water crisis civil trial

Updated 11:45 a.m., 7/22/2022 with comments from Progress Michigan A lawsuit seeking to prevent Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley from being on the general election ballot in November has been rejected by the Michigan Court of Appeals (COA). In an order released Thursday, the panel said the lawsuit had been filed less than 28 days […] The post Appeals Court rejects lawsuit seeking to toss Ryan Kelley from ballot appeared first on Michigan Advance.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO