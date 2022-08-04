Jury tells judge it’s deadlocked in marathon Flint water crisis civil trial

Read on www.mlive.com
Supreme Court Asked to Disbar John Eastman Over Jan. 6 Role (1)
Eastman part of efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election. Groups asks Thomas to recuse given wife’s actions, Eastman ties. A group seeking to disbar attorneys who helped Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 election now wants the US Supreme Court to take action. The 65 Project asked the...
Jayland Walker’s Family Wants The DOJ To Takeover Investigation Into His Killing
The family now joins the NAACP's request for the probe. The post Jayland Walker’s Family Wants The DOJ To Takeover Investigation Into His Killing appeared first on NewsOne.
Mississippi's attorney general has no plan to prosecute Carolyn Bryant Donham over role in Emmett Till lynching, aide says
Mississippi's top legal official has no plan to prosecute the White woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, an aide said Friday. The aide's comments come after recent revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman.
Appeals Court rejects lawsuit seeking to toss Ryan Kelley from ballot
Updated 11:45 a.m., 7/22/2022 with comments from Progress Michigan A lawsuit seeking to prevent Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley from being on the general election ballot in November has been rejected by the Michigan Court of Appeals (COA). In an order released Thursday, the panel said the lawsuit had been filed less than 28 days […] The post Appeals Court rejects lawsuit seeking to toss Ryan Kelley from ballot appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Latest court filings in Marilyn Mosby case ‘anything but dispassionate’ as feds spar with her lawyers
Federal prosecutors and lawyers for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby continue to clash in the latest round of legal filings in the criminal case against Baltimore’s top prosecutor. With Mosby charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two Florida homes, her lawyers are asking U.S. District ...
‘Breonna Taylor Should Be Alive Today’: DOJ Charges 4 LMPD Officers, But What Does It Mean?
These charges are separate from the ongoing pattern and practice investigation into the LMPD. The post ‘Breonna Taylor Should Be Alive Today’: DOJ Charges 4 LMPD Officers, But What Does It Mean? appeared first on NewsOne.
State judge sends education budget back to City Council for revote
Last year's schools budget was higher than the fiscal year 2023 budget currently under contention.
Records show U.S. Department of Justice nixed civil rights investigation in Grainger County case
The Department of Justice nixed a civil rights investigation of a federal agent purportedly captured on video placing his boot on the neck of a Latino worker at a Grainger County slaughterhouse — within days of receiving a referral on the incident and one week before the agent was interviewed about it, newly revealed records […] The post Records show U.S. Department of Justice nixed civil rights investigation in Grainger County case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Judge approves major parts of Boy Scouts' bankruptcy exit plan; pieces remain unresolved
The ruling comes after months of disputes over who is responsible for paying settlements with victims of sexual abused while Scouts.
