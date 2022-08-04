Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs looking for volunteer drivers

Read on www.mlive.com
whmi.com
Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend
Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
Detroit News
Union wants Michigan city to cut ties with medical facility after cops allegedly insulted
An official for the union that represents Grosse Pointe Woods police officers wants the city to cut ties with a health care facility whose employees allegedly asked cops insulting questions, including "How many people have they killed?" The alleged incident happened July 5, when a uniformed Grosse Pointe Woods police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County
LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
jtv.tv
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
A Kid Again Michigan working in Genesee County to help children with life-threatening conditions
FLINT, MI -- A Kid Again Michigan, the statewide chapter of the national nonprofit providing cost-free, year-round adventures to kids with life-threatening conditions and their families, has reached a milestone of 1,000 families enrolled. While the Michigan chapter of A Kid Again was officially launched in December 2021, the national...
Huron River ‘no contact’ advisory remains after low pollutant detections
MILFORD, MI — An advisory to avoid contact with the Huron River downstream of Wixom remains in place Monday as state officials evaluate the results of testing for toxic chemicals released by an automotive parts manufacturing plant. Testing found low detections of hexavalent chromium this weekend in Kent Lake...
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
WILX-TV
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
Detroit News
Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding
Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
Drunken crash in Birch Run Township leaves two hospitalized, one jailed
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County
Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
Detroit News
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
St. Alphonsus alums celebrate nearly 100-year-old school being torn down in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A private school in Dearborn is being torn down barely, missing its 100-year-old mark. St. Alphonsus was built in the early 1920s on Dearborn’s east side. The school expanded in 1926. On Sunday alumni and friends have a chance to say goodbye to the grade...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
Ann Arbor OKs $286K design contract for new Gallup Park bridge
ANN ARBOR, MI — The old wooden vehicle bridge that crosses over the Huron River in Gallup Park has seen better days, as those who walk, run, cycle and drive over it can attest. Ann Arbor officials are now putting hundreds of thousands of dollars toward finalizing a design...
Arenac County boat launch closing for improvements until late October
AU GRES, MI — A popular public boat launch in Arenac County will soon be closed for renovations and improvements. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site in Arenac County would be closed starting on Monday, Aug. 8, as an improvement project gets underway. The project will include repaving of the main parking area and the addition of new parking spaces closer to the bathrooms.
Hamilton Community Health Network celebrates National Health Center Week with community events
FLINT, MI – Hamilton Community Health Network is celebrating this year’s National Health Center Week with events focusing on strengthening the community. National Health Center Week is an annual celebration in August with the goal of raising awareness for the work and accomplishments achieved by the health centers.
Detroit Police Department To Hold Abandoned Vehicle Auction Aug. 9
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Aug. 9. The auction will be at 9 a.m. at Troy’s Towing located at 9615 Grinnell Street. A bidder must have a valid driver’s license. Officials say all major credit cards are accepted and debit cards with the Visa or Master Card logo will also be accepted. Vehicles will be re-keyed at the expense of the bidder and the bidder is responsible for moving the car by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction, or they will be charged storage fees. The Detroit Police Department says they have the right to refuse any bid. Any person who has had a contract with the city of Detroit must sign an affidavit stating they’ve had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle they intend to purchase. Here is a file with a list of the vehicles that will be available during the auction: TROY 08 09 2022(1).xlsx © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
