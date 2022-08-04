ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

These NOLA masterpieces require a microscope

By with photojournalist Justin Abshire, Wild Bill Wood
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObePs_0h4T1Zl900

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a small world after all.

That’s the way it is for the New Orleans artist who calls herself Lady Delaney .

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says he’s heard of, go big or go home but for this artist, it’s go small, that’s all.

Lady Delaney grew up as Lauren Delaney George.

As a kid, she made miniatures at her family kitchen table.

Now, she’s all grown up, but still designing a down-sized look at life.

Sometimes her talent shows up in store windows.

In New Orleans, at Olivier House Hotel in the French Quarter, she found the perfect corner to create.

And to explore.

At the hotel, with help from owner Bobby Danner, they chase ghosts.

Even if you see a ghost with your very own eyes, you might need a microscope to discover that a crafty kid can live life large.

Right in the middle.

Of some mighty fine, mighty small stuff.

