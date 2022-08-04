ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Midday Forecast: Another hot day today, cooler with more rain Friday

By Andrew Samet
 4 days ago

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs around 101 with the heat index between 103 and 108. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of a shower after midnight. Lows in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

