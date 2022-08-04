Read on wnax.com
Related
Why the 'landslide' Kansas abortion vote shouldn't have been surprising
The vote in Kansas to protect abortion rights caught many in the pundit class off-guard. But “this was actually was in line with the majority of Americans,” Lauren Wright says. Howard Polskin and Elaine Godfrey join the conversation.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Oklahoma Abortion Advocates Want State to Copy Kansas
Oklahoma abortion advocates cheered this week when Kansas voters stated their decision to protect abortion rights by disallowing a state constitution amendment to be considered that would restrict abortion access. Nearly 60% of voters said NO to the amendment. Because Oklahoma and Kansas share a border and some political values,...
In Kansas and Arizona, voters defy expectations to chart their own course
People bristle and resist when told what they can or cannot do. We knew this about guns, vaccinations and masks. And we are seeing some of that with regard to abortion rights, even in red states.
wnax.com
SD Legislative Committee Studying County Jails
A summer study committee of the South Dakota legislature looking at jail options for counties will be on the road this month. Senator Art Rusch of Vermillion says Clay County would be a good place to start….. The Clay County Commission voted to authorize a forty-two million dollar bond...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors
The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Another abortion clinic opens in Kansas
Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had been in the works but opened with little notice this summer
Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
Kansas voters send clear message by rejecting ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
The margin between yes and no on the "Value Them Both" amendment on abortion in Kansas was nearly 20 percentage points after the primary.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter sentiment about abortion rights since the […]
Kansas ballots will have post-election audit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A random selection of Tuesday’s 2022 Primary races will be audited in accordance with Kansas statutes, according to the Kansas Secretary of State. In accordance with the statute, “…the county election officer shall conduct a manual audit or tally of each vote cast, regardless of the method of voting, in 1% of […]
bartlesvilleradio.com
2022 Kansas Primary Results
Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wins the Republican nomination for governor in the Kansas primary election. Schmit released the following remarks after winning the primary: “Tonight it is my honor to join the ranks of those few Kansans who have had the privilege of carrying the nomination of the Republican Party […]
Chuck Todd of ‘Meet the Press’ weighs in on Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – All eyes are on Kansas as the Sunflower State voters are the first to cast ballots on the issue of abortion (Value Them Both constitutional amendment) after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd joined KSN Anchor Eddie Randle for questions on our […]
hppr.org
Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls
With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Election Day Recap: Biden releases statement after voters reject Amendment 2
It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri, and voters will decide on several key races across both sides of the state line.
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
hppr.org
Kris Kobach makes a rebound with the Republican nomination for Kansas attorney general
Anti-immigration hardliner and one-time Trump ally on voter fraud conspiracist Kris Kobach overcame the Kansas Republican establishment on Tuesday to win the party’s nomination for state attorney general. Republicans voted in favor of the former Kansas secretary of state over state Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony...
wibwnewsnow.com
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
Comments / 0