ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Abortion Advocates Want State to Copy Kansas

Oklahoma abortion advocates cheered this week when Kansas voters stated their decision to protect abortion rights by disallowing a state constitution amendment to be considered that would restrict abortion access. Nearly 60% of voters said NO to the amendment. Because Oklahoma and Kansas share a border and some political values,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
wnax.com

SD Legislative Committee Studying County Jails

A summer study committee of the South Dakota legislature looking at jail options for counties will be on the road this month. Senator Art Rusch of Vermillion says Clay County would be a good place to start….. The Clay County Commission voted to authorize a forty-two million dollar bond...
CLAY COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Kansas Elections
Salon

Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors

The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
INDIANA STATE
KSN News

Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Weiland
KSN News

Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter sentiment about abortion rights since the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas ballots will have post-election audit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A random selection of Tuesday’s 2022 Primary races will be audited in accordance with Kansas statutes, according to the Kansas Secretary of State. In accordance with the statute, “…the county election officer shall conduct a manual audit or tally of each vote cast, regardless of the method of voting, in 1% of […]
KANSAS STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

2022 Kansas Primary Results

Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Momentum#Constitutional Amendment#Election State#Secretary Of State#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Legislative#Kansas Vote
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Chuck Todd of ‘Meet the Press’ weighs in on Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – All eyes are on Kansas as the Sunflower State voters are the first to cast ballots on the issue of abortion (Value Them Both constitutional amendment) after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd joined KSN Anchor Eddie Randle for questions on our […]
WICHITA, KS
hppr.org

Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls

With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals

Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy