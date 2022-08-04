Metroparks along Huron River closed after chemical leak from Wixom factory

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Severe erosion along I-94 in Roseville has prompted Macomb County to order an emergency stabilization of the banks along the freeway. The Macomb County Public Works commissioner said they were concerned that loss of the land bank near the highway could cause the road to collapse. According to Commissioner Candice Miller, the erosion at the Rohrbeck Extension Drain near 13 Mile and Little Mack is "the worst they have ever seen."

