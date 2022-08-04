Metroparks along Huron River closed after chemical leak from Wixom factory

Read on www.fox2detroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
fox2detroit.com
I-94 erosion in Roseville threatening collapse of the highway; officials order emergency stabilization
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Severe erosion along I-94 in Roseville has prompted Macomb County to order an emergency stabilization of the banks along the freeway. The Macomb County Public Works commissioner said they were concerned that loss of the land bank near the highway could cause the road to collapse. According to Commissioner Candice Miller, the erosion at the Rohrbeck Extension Drain near 13 Mile and Little Mack is "the worst they have ever seen."
fox2detroit.com
Man drowns trying to set anchor in Lake Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man drowned when he jumped in Lake Huron to set his boat anchor Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Donald Maul, 58, of Marysville, and his wife visited Lighthouse Beach in Port Huron. Around 12:30 p.m., he jumped into the water to set an anchor and began struggling in the heavy current. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
plymouthvoice.com
DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township
Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
fox2detroit.com
Dive teams looking for body of missing boater who went overboard on Lake St. Clair
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dive teams are still searching Lake St. Clair for the body of a missing boater who went overboard in Anchor Bay. The search started around 7 p.m. Sunday, but it is believed the man went into the water between 6 and 7 p.m. He was on a boat with other people, and it isn't clear how he ended up in the water.
WXYZ
Ann Arbor residents upset and confused after Huron River chemical spill
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Huron River is a precious resource to people all over the area. But it holds particular significance to the people of Ann Arbor who get 85% of their drinking water from the river. Matt Bussey was doing some canoeing on the Huron River...
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory issued for part of Brighton Township
A loss of water pressure has prompted a boil water advisory for a small portion of Brighton Township in Livingston County. The advisory applies to residents of Country Club Annex Subdivision who receive water from the Weber Street Watermain in The Charter Township of Brighton. There are 179 homes in this subdivision.
fox2detroit.com
Blighted Detroit home near Little Caesars Arena previously listed at $4M burns down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A blighted and abandoned home in downtown Detroit located next to Little Caesars Arena burned down Monday morning. Known as an eyesore against the backdrop of skyscrapers and downtown development projects, the home had stood in the way of Detroit officials and pushes to uproot blight out of the city.
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County
Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
Detroit News
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northville is keeping some downtown streets closed permanently and it’s causing controversy
NORTHVILLE, Mich. – During the COVID pandemic, many busy downtown streets closed so restaurants could set up outdoor seating. Northville was one of those towns. Now, Northville has decided to keep those closures -- and it’s causing some controversy among the locals. Before COVID, the intersection of Center and Main was very busy. But now people are able to walk freely through the streets without worrying about cars.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County
LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
Michigan is 41% water. How much of it is contaminated by dangerous chemicals?
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark speaks to an environmental specialist, a chemist and lawmakers to find out what exactly hexavalent chromium is, how it ended up in the Huron River, and just how dangerous it is.
The search continues for man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon
Officials are looking for a man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the incident happened near Anchor Bay.
Tv20detroit.com
Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
Metro Detroit under Heat Advisory Sunday, with more thunderstorms threatening the area
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne Counties until 10 p.m. Sunday, with another round of thunderstorms threatening Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan.
Comments / 0