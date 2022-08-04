ConocoPhillips: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.15 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.91 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.78 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $21.99 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.02 billion.

