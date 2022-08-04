X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.2 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

_____

