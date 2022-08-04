ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NRG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) _ NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $513 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $7.28 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRG

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

