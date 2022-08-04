Compugen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) _ Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its second quarter.

The Holon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

