Papa John’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $25.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $522.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $530.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PZZA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PZZA