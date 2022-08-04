Travere: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $67 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.05.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 94 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $54.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.3 million.

_____

